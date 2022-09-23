RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Surf Ghana receives donations from Spotify to vanguard a creative hub

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana’s creator community has received donations from Spotify to support the nation’s promising community of creators.

Surf Gh
Surf Gh

Surf Ghana is a concerted group that integrates extreme sports like skateboarding and surfing as a driver for youth development and also creates a platform for local artists to promote positive values like tolerance, respect, peace, and the celebration of African creativity.

Read Also

The 2-year-long alliance comes in to aid Surf Ghana in establishing a community recording studio and providing value-added services, including mentorship, music production, development, and business education programs geared toward creators. In league with the company, the partnership also supports all-inclusive creative quarters, which include artists and producers.

The project hopes to empower and strengthen the next generation of creatives.

According to the founder of Surf Ghana Sandy Alibo, “Rather than traditional learning, Vibrate Studio seeks to empower creatives through community building and mentorship. With the facility located at the Freedom Skatepark, the Surf Ghana collective seeks to launch a workstation for young creatives in the heart of the city of Accra. Spotify partnering with us will go a long way towards helping us fulfill our vision of being an exponentially impactful center for upskilling and mentoring Ghanaian youth. While driving their social inclusion, education, and empowerment,”

Surfers & Skaters Gh
Surfers & Skaters Gh Pulse Ghana

Spotify's arrival in Ghana has seen the emergence of artists, the likes Gyakie, Blackko, Amaarae Moliy, Kofee Bean all have been featured on its platform through playlisting and exposure to the international market.

Meanwhile, Vibrate studio is set to officially open on October 14, 2022.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

BBNaija season 7 updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

The Late Queen Elizabeth and Asantehene Osei Tutu II

Asantehene will not be able to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral despite invite - Manhyia

Maurice Ampaw

Tell Ghanaians truth behind your wealth – Lawyer Ampaw tells Cheddar, McDan, others

Shatta Bandle marries baby mama in colourful traditional ceremony

Shatta Bandle holds naming ceremony for his child in grand style (WATCH)