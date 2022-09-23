Surf Ghana is a concerted group that integrates extreme sports like skateboarding and surfing as a driver for youth development and also creates a platform for local artists to promote positive values like tolerance, respect, peace, and the celebration of African creativity.
Surf Ghana receives donations from Spotify to vanguard a creative hub
Ghana’s creator community has received donations from Spotify to support the nation’s promising community of creators.
The 2-year-long alliance comes in to aid Surf Ghana in establishing a community recording studio and providing value-added services, including mentorship, music production, development, and business education programs geared toward creators. In league with the company, the partnership also supports all-inclusive creative quarters, which include artists and producers.
The project hopes to empower and strengthen the next generation of creatives.
According to the founder of Surf Ghana Sandy Alibo, “Rather than traditional learning, Vibrate Studio seeks to empower creatives through community building and mentorship. With the facility located at the Freedom Skatepark, the Surf Ghana collective seeks to launch a workstation for young creatives in the heart of the city of Accra. Spotify partnering with us will go a long way towards helping us fulfill our vision of being an exponentially impactful center for upskilling and mentoring Ghanaian youth. While driving their social inclusion, education, and empowerment,”
Spotify's arrival in Ghana has seen the emergence of artists, the likes Gyakie, Blackko, Amaarae Moliy, Kofee Bean all have been featured on its platform through playlisting and exposure to the international market.
Meanwhile, Vibrate studio is set to officially open on October 14, 2022.
