T-Classic releases new single “DANGEROUS”

Other than the arrival of this new and ecleftic sound, fans of T-Classic are in for an expansive music treat this year. While plans are underway for the official music video to follow in quick succession, T-Classic will be concluding sessions for a prospective project unveil that’s been tentatively set for mid-year. He will also be actively involved in taking his ministry of music across borders and shores to launch in new territories. He’s recently concluded a media tour in Kenya of East Africa and has his sights set on the rest of Africa as well as Europe and America.