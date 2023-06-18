ADVERTISEMENT
This government is very useless - Bullgod fumes

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Talent manager and entertainment pundit Bullgod have lashed out at the incumbent government for its appalling governance.

Speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, Bullgod shares his displeasure about the governance, describing the government as "useless"

He fumes about the current state of the river due to the practice of illegal mining and the negligence of the government in fighting this devastating cancer.

According to him, leaders in government are doing little or nothing at all watching the nation fall apart

Bullgod, calls on all concerned citizens to rise and voice out for the government to be put on their toes to do what is expected of them.

"Everybody in gov't should bow their heads in shame. It's a very useless government"

Let's be real and beat the drum where we should, the government is doing nothing, they are useless. we have moved from the rivers being polluted and changing color to babies being born without genitalia. how sad

We scream stop galamsey every day yet the people behind the act are the same in government, it is sad"

Bullgod praised reggae dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his Livingstone foundation for their kind gesture of providing boreholes for communities in the Pra district.

