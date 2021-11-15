RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

This quiz will reveal if your 2021 December will be lit or not

Authors:

Selorm Tali

December is in the corner and things look like it will be interesting than the previous one. But the question is, will this your December be lit? Take this quiz and find out.

How would you describe 2021 in one year?

Fun
Graceful
Broke
Normal

Among the following, whose concert or event would you like to attend?

Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Don Moen
Basket Mouth

What do you think of the Ghanaian economy?

Bouncing back
In the hands of God
I don't think about it
It's very bad

Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes
No
God is my vaccine
Still deciding whether to take it or not

Which of these social media apps is your favourite?

Twitter
Facebook
Snapchat
Instagram

Which of these age ranges do you belong to?

18-24
24-30
30-34
34 and above

Which of these would you love most as a gift from Santa?

Car
Fuel Coupon
A trip alone to Safari
5-star restaurant dinner with anyone of your choice

Which news do you like reading?

Entertainment News
Current Affairs
International News
I don't like reading any

What is your relationship status?

Single and searching
Single and not searching
Married
Complicated
Your score: Sorry you don't have December money
Your body is willing but your pocket is weak so your December won't be 100% lit but at least chicken and rice won't bore you
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your December will December
You will be among the Boombers this December with nonstop fun but don't forget January is 61 days.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Home Alone is your portion this December
Your December is going to be like your August. You will sit home and watch others have fun. Get your popcorns ready and wait for GTV to slot in the Home Alone cassette because that will be your life in 3D
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your December Will be Spirit Filled
Your December will be a church to church one thanking God for life and grace throughout 2021
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

