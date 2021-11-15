This quiz will reveal if your 2021 December will be lit or not
December is in the corner and things look like it will be interesting than the previous one. But the question is, will this your December be lit? Take this quiz and find out.
How would you describe 2021 in one year?
Fun
Graceful
Broke
Normal
Among the following, whose concert or event would you like to attend?
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Don Moen
Basket Mouth
What do you think of the Ghanaian economy?
Bouncing back
In the hands of God
I don't think about it
It's very bad
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Yes
No
God is my vaccine
Still deciding whether to take it or not
Which of these social media apps is your favourite?
Snapchat
Which of these age ranges do you belong to?
18-24
24-30
30-34
34 and above
Which of these would you love most as a gift from Santa?
Car
Fuel Coupon
A trip alone to Safari
5-star restaurant dinner with anyone of your choice
Which news do you like reading?
Entertainment News
Current Affairs
International News
I don't like reading any
What is your relationship status?
Single and searching
Single and not searching
Married
Complicated
