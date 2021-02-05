If you haven’t stumbled across HBO’s Tiger Woods documentary, called Tiger, on Showmax yet, prepare to be shocked, surprised and moved. The two-part story is a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of the golfing icon at the 2019 Masters.

Watch the trailer

You’ll see home videos from when Tiger was just a toddler, learning to putt in the family garage. Coached by his dad, Earl Woods (who was no angel himself), you’ll find out details about this complicated father-son relationship that’ll leave you feeling sympathetic to young Tiger - who has never known anything but golf, crushing pressure and an obsessive drive to win.

Never-before-seen-footage and interviews including Tiger’s former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; his father Earl Woods’s friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the centre of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence for the first time. Watch it here.

