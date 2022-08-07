The couple in an effort to express gratitude to her supporters and Ghanaians generally mounted billboards at strategic locations throughout each of the 16 regions of the country.
Tracey Boakye, Frank mount giant billboards to thank Ghanaians
Newly wedded couple Tracey Boakye and her darling, Frank Badu Ntiamoh, have expressed their gratitude to Ghanaians after both tied the knot as husband and wife.
The giant billboards have a picture of Tracey and her hubby with the caption; "Thank You – #Francey22"
The Kumawood star married fellow actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah in a private ceremony.
Since then, the couple has become the hottest topic on the internet as news of their marriage surprised many social media users.
Before their union, Tracey had been known for dating her infamous 'papano', who remains unknown. It has also been disclosed that Tracey's new husband, Frank Badu, is a former Kumawood actor who once dated actress Vivian Jill.
