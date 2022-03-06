In commemoration of Ghana’s 65th Independence Day, Ghanaian girls decided to show off their beauty as proud daughters of the motherland over a trend that has gone viral because it’s spilling too much sauce.
Twitter flooded with Ghanaian beauty over 'The Flag And The Face' trend as Ghana turns 65
There’s a flood of Ghanaian beauty on Twitter right now as Ghanaian girls show off their beauty in a Twitter trend.
Recommended articles
The trend is named ‘The Flag: The Face” and as it suggests, tweeps post the flag of Ghana and then in another slide show their face.
Ghanaians home and abroad have joined the trend to make it global as it trends number 1 on Ghana Twitter. Others have also hijacked the trend to share funny memes about Ghanaian dishes, Ghanaian schools, politics and more.
See the tweets below for some of the hottest we’ve seen so far.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh