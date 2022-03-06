Twitter flooded with Ghanaian beauty over 'The Flag And The Face' trend as Ghana turns 65

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

There’s a flood of Ghanaian beauty on Twitter right now as Ghanaian girls show off their beauty in a Twitter trend.

The Flag, The Face trend on twitter

In commemoration of Ghana’s 65th Independence Day, Ghanaian girls decided to show off their beauty as proud daughters of the motherland over a trend that has gone viral because it’s spilling too much sauce.

The trend is named ‘The Flag: The Face” and as it suggests, tweeps post the flag of Ghana and then in another slide show their face.

Ghanaians home and abroad have joined the trend to make it global as it trends number 1 on Ghana Twitter. Others have also hijacked the trend to share funny memes about Ghanaian dishes, Ghanaian schools, politics and more.

See the tweets below for some of the hottest we’ve seen so far.

