US Judge rules, Ed Sheeran must face a copyright trial over "Thinking Out Loud"

The move comes six months after Sheeran was cleared of copying his hit song Shape Of You at a trial in London.

After that ruling, the singer hit out at “baseless” copyright claims, which he said were “way too common”.

The claim over Thinking Out Loud was originally lodged in 2018, not by Gaye’s family but by investment banker David Pullman and a company called Structured Asset Sales, which has acquired a portion of the estate of Let’s Get It On co-writer Ed Townsend.

Seeking $100m (£90m) in damages, they allege that Sheeran and his co-writer Amy Wadge “copied and exploited, without authorization or credit” the Gaye song, “including but not limited to the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation, and looping”.

US District Judge Louis Stanton on Thursday cited a disagreement between musical experts on both sides of the lawsuit as a reason for ordering the civil trial.

The prospect of a jury trial will be an unwelcome one for Sheeran. Copyright lawyers have often argued that juries have difficulty understanding the complexities of copyright law, and why superficial similarities between two songs are not necessarily proof of plagiarism.

Judge Stanton in his order, also ruled that jurors must decide whether SAS can include concert revenue in damages, rejecting Sheeran's argument that ticket sales weren't tied to the alleged infringement.

Sheeran's 2014-2015 tour earned $150m (£135m), according to music industry trade publication Pollstar.

His lawyers did not comment on the judge's ruling. A lawyer for Structured Asset Sales, Hillel Parness, told Reuters the company was "pleased" with the ruling.

This is not the only trial Sheeran is facing over Thinking Out Loud, which went to number one in the UK in 2014 and won song of the year at the Grammy Awards in 2016.