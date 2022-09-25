RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Usher's smooth performance at Global Citizen Festival

Reymond Awusei Johnson

R&B singer Usher took the crowd on an electrifying journey with his trademark performance at the Global Citizen concert which happened at the Blackstar square on Saturday, September 24.

Usher
Usher
Priceless moment with Usher & DWP Stars
The decorated American singer and dancer mounted the stage representing in white wrapped around his neck with a muffler in Ghana colors delivered his smoothness with the microphone not leaving behind his typical dance moves accompanied by Ghana's dance group DWPAcademy, getting the crowd grooving along.

Usher, was the official headline artist for the Global Citizen Festival alongside some incredible performers, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, and K’Naan

The over-the-roof concert saw surprise performances from John Legend, Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, and Oxlade did a thing and lit up the stage.

undoubtedly, energies did rise up, and good vibes and great showmanship did climax the show.

The night was hosted by award-winning actor, playwright, and activist Danai Gurira of Black Panther fame, joining her included Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival with an agenda of driving out extreme poverty, advocating for inclusion for young girls, and saving the planet through its course of music and art reaching out to the world and all major players.

Reymond Awusei Johnson
