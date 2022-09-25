Usher's smooth performance at Global Citizen Festival

The decorated American singer and dancer mounted the stage representing in white wrapped around his neck with a muffler in Ghana colors delivered his smoothness with the microphone not leaving behind his typical dance moves accompanied by Ghana's dance group DWPAcademy, getting the crowd grooving along.

Usher, was the official headline artist for the Global Citizen Festival alongside some incredible performers, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, and K’Naan

The over-the-roof concert saw surprise performances from John Legend, Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, and Oxlade did a thing and lit up the stage.

undoubtedly, energies did rise up, and good vibes and great showmanship did climax the show.

The night was hosted by award-winning actor, playwright, and activist Danai Gurira of Black Panther fame, joining her included Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.