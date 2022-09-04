RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Van Calebs: The young Ghanaian who is taking cultural dance to the world

An important element of Ghanaian creative space that does not get deserved attention is cultural dancing and choreography.

Whereas music and movie stars enjoy full attention from media and fans, cultural dancers and choreographers, in most cases, do not see these benefits.

Nonetheless, there are some Ghanaians who are distinguishing themselves in those spaces and deserve some level of attention.

One such person is Van Calebs. Born on February 22, 1991, Van Calebs has grown to establish himself as an astute choreographer.

Van Calebs who hails from Agbozume in the Volta Region has grown his brand steadily and is currently the founder of the Walking Stick Foundation which is a not-for-profit organization set up to undertake philanthropic projects.

His adeptness as a cultural dance and choreograph instructor has seen him receive multiple recognitions for spearheading the growth of indigenous Ghanaian dance.

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Van Calebs, was awarded at the Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards for his tremendous work in promoting traditional dance.

In handing him the citation, the organizers eulogized Van Calebs for his sacrifice and discipline to sticking with the traditional cultural dance in the face of modern and unorthodox dance trends.

Aside his works as a cultural dancer and choreographer, Van Calebs has committed himself to improving the lot of the less-privileged in society.

Van Caleb's role in dance earned him a spot as the African representative for DanceNowMiami. The global festival exposed Van Calebs to the best in the industry and gave him a platform to learn more about the dance and grow his craft.

Calebs has through his Walking Stick Foundation embarked on a number of charitable projects. He has donated food and clothing items to orphanage homes, communities among others.

Lately, Van Calebs has discovered his acting skills, featuring in the popular series dubbed Public Figure, in which he played a number of roles.

He has tutored several popular Ghanaian dancers who have shared platforms with some of Ghana’s celebrities. Among these celebrities are Samini, Wiyaala, King Ayisoba and Sherifa Gunu.

Pulse Contributor
