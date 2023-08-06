Vida Adutwumwaa shares a divergent opinion concerning the granting of diplomatic passports to artistes

Her suggestion is based on the fact that these artists through their talents promote and sell the nation hence granting them such privilege will elevate their works and purpose of pushing national interest to the world.

In a discussion on UTV Showbiz, Ms. Vida opined that it will be catastrophic should these mentioned artists be granted this privilege leaving the others.

"The issue now is who gets the privilege, there is no proper catalog to show, and based on what merit should they be granted this privilege? There is a difference between working for Ghana and giving the nod to promote Ghana.

"The president hasn't given them the nod to promote Ghana, but it is nice to go out there and promote the nation during your tour but you are not obliged to, so let's establish that fact.