The ace presenter held his ‘Ewansodwoodwoo’ show at Achimota Retail Centre as the Black Friday

Some musicians came through to perform at the show and these include, Dope Nation, Article Wan among many others.

Young girls of an SHS school took to the dancing floor when they were enthused by the playing list of the dj and started twerking to the delight of the other people in attendance.

READ MORE: Nadia Buari’s twin are so grown in this beautiful family video

Some social media users after spotting the video have descended on the sensational drive time host for failing to exhibit high moral standard especially in the midst of SHS girls who might be underaged.

li.ndy300 😂😂😂😂 but its funny.

otoocarlis

If in Europe you doing this to school girl you will go to jail

paakwesi_arhin You see this

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist, currently with Okay Fm as the station’s Drive Time host. In 2016, he was announced as a Tourism Ambassador for Ghana.

In 2017, he was listed in top 100 Tourism personalities in West Africa by Balafon Awards West Africa Committee of Experts.