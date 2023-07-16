The 'thing we do for Love' actor revealed in his book that, he had several extra affairs outside of his marriage, sparking online conversations and critics from netizens.
We are not dumb, you can't tell us cheating does not involve sex - Ola Michael slams Adjetey Anang
Independent filmmaker and Events Producer and OAP, Ola Michael has slammed actor Adjetey Anang for his cheating escaped in his recently released memoir.
Speaking on the issue on UTV's Showbiz Night, Ola Michael disagrees with the actor's explanation in his books that, not all cheating involves sex.
"You wrote a book because you wanted people to know about your story and experiences, however mistakes from the past cannot be rewritten but the lessons learned from that redirect our choices moving on"
"You wish to tell the story differently but note that we aren't dumb, you probably thought going by the saying, 'If you want to hide a thing from a man put it in a book' was your way out but gone where the days, now people are enlightened and read books"
"It's totally different to have an open marriage where both parties agree to involve external parties for advance pleasure to spice their relationship, but if you tie a bond to stay committed to one another and you go outside of that bond, it's cheating. so trying to say it didn't involve sex does not add up"
