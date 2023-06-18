We did not blacklist Agya Koo from the movie industry - Ola Michaels

He mentioned that the idea was to introduce new faces to bring some variety to the audience and not as it is rumored to be.

"It is not true we blacklisted Agya Koo, the idea was to introduce new faces on the scene to bring variety to the audience. This initiative paved the way for actors like Lil Win and others to shine"

"Also, Agya Koo was intentional and selective with the producers he worked with hence his slow fade in the industry"

ADVERTISEMENT