We did not blacklist Agya Koo from the movie industry - Ola Michaels

Reymond Awusei Johnson

OAP and media personality Ola Michaels has opened up on why Agya Koo was blacklisted from the movie industry.

Michael Kweku Ola poses for the camera
Speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, he submitted that they did not blacklist nor sabotage Agya Koo in the industry, however, the actor become a regular face on screen.

He mentioned that the idea was to introduce new faces to bring some variety to the audience and not as it is rumored to be.

"It is not true we blacklisted Agya Koo, the idea was to introduce new faces on the scene to bring variety to the audience. This initiative paved the way for actors like Lil Win and others to shine"

"Also, Agya Koo was intentional and selective with the producers he worked with hence his slow fade in the industry"

He believes the actor's selectiveness of roles and producers pushed him to the back because the young producers will rather cast the new faces available to them.

