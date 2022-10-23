Your safety and comfort are our highest priorities – Tidal Rave organizers

“We have noted your concerns about this year’s festival, and we have taken the time to coordinate with our security team, who are working on it. We are also taking steps to address them and ensure they never occur again.

“Your safety and comfort as Ravers are our highest priorities, and we have taken all concerns to heart.”

For years, Tidal Rave is a fun beach-themed musical experience for patrons in Ghana. Every year, organizers have furnished the beach with a musical-curated experience that has always garnered rave reviews – until this year’s edition.

The 2022 Tidal Rave Festival ended on high notes of memorable performances from billed artists, including Sarkodie, Gyakie, R2Be, Black Sherif, Mr. Drew, and others. And an uproar on Twitter as concertgoers recounted incidences of assaults and theft.