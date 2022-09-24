RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson issues an apology to ex-Blackstar player Stephen Appiah and teammates

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has apologized to ex-Blackstar player Stephen Appiah and other teammates of the national team

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson

The Fix Us producer in a tweet post apologized to the Blackstars for how Ghanaians castigated them during their era

According to Yvonne, Ghanaians have come to the realization that they were the best crop of players the country has ever had, stressing the apology on behalf of Ghanaians for how harsh they were on them.

The actress in her tweet wrote, "on behalf of Ghanaians I'd like to apologize to Stephen Appiah and his colleagues for all the insults rained on them during their era. it's obvious y'all were/are the GREATEST. WE ARE SORRY"

Her apology comes after the Blackstars suffered a wholesome defeat by Brazil's national team in an international friendly on September 23, at the Le, Havre stade in France.

