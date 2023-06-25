Yvonne Nelson made a strategic move to use Sarkodie as the marketing point of her memoir - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

"If you want your memoir to be a topic for conversation, there should be an element of surprise, it should be explosive. many successful authors with a memoir had an element of explosive shocks that triggered conversations"

"Yvonne was strategic with the content in the book, and Sarkodie's spill was the focal marketing point of the book, it was an intentional thought to create an uproar amongst readers".

"Sarkodie is a big export, riding on his clout was not a digression but a thought-out curve to sell. We need to applaud Yvonne for her boldness. just in a couple of days, her book is a best seller on Amazon and Apple Books"

"Yvonne told her story but ultimately her goal was to sell, this is a revenue-generating point in the industry, Kudos to Yvonne"

Ace actress, producer, and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson recently launched her book 'I am Not Yvonne' which sparked social media uproar over some deep revelations in the book.