ZoneThree6 begins satellite transmission as 24hr entertainment TV channel

Viewers in Ghana and beyond will be able to enjoy more than 48 exciting scheduled and dedicated TV programs on the new entertainment and lifestyle TV channel which will be operational, 24 hours every day on their TV sets, by rescanning their satellite decoders.

Zonethree6 begins satellite Pulse Ghana

Alternatively, viewers can scan their satellite decoders manually by configuring their settings to the following settings; Frequency: 11555, Polarization: H, Symbol Rate: 30000 Angle: 45 East, to enjoy premium quality content every day of the week.

The digital TV station based in Accra aims at providing quality and original programming content, which is curated in-house by Zonethree6 Network Limited, the parent company of the TV station.

From Music countdowns, Celebrity interviews, Game shows and Events, Zonethree6 will add more alternatives and varieties of programming to bring more viewing option to viewers in Ghana and across the continent.

Chief Operational Officer of Zonethree6 Network Limited, Quabena Kevin indicated that the Zonethree6 brand since its inception over 7 years ago has constantly brought premium, quality and exciting contents to its viewers across Ghana and the continent.

“The Zonethree6 brand has carved a niche in the entertainment and lifestyle space by consistently being the go-to place for lifestyle and entertainment contents via the online portals like the website and social media platforms," he said.

Asked what entertainment lovers can expect, Quabena Kevin said "our content was the most sought after on several major TV stations in Ghana, so now imagine it being a dedicated TV channel you can access 24/7”.