Sierra Leone were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, but Bangura who stepped up for the spot-kick saw it saved by 18-year old Liberia goalkeeper Ashley Williams.

Had the ball entered the net, Sierra Leone would have booked a place in the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round.

Ambulance

A section of the Fans who were gutted by the miss decided to pour their anger on Umaru Bangura- it started outside the stadium when they attempted to attack the national team captain, but he was whisked with the help of Red Cross staff. The angry fans hurled stones at the ambulance and in the course of that injured four volunteers for helping Bangura escape

They turned their attention to his house- destroyed some property.

Bangura is still in hiding, “holed-up” in his bedroom at his home in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

“[It was] one of the worst days of my life,” Bangura said Monday, via the BBC. “I can’t even go outside because I didn’t expect this kind of hostility toward me.

“I did my job by stepping up as the captain to take the spot kick. I am really disappointed. But at the same time I wish to say sorry [and] beg for their forgiveness.”

Sierra Leone won the game 1-0, but failed to overturn the 3-1 loss in the first leg in Sierra Leone.