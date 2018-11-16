news

The meeting is organized in collaboration with the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Municipal Councils (AMPCC) and is held as a prelude to the 8th Africities Summit (www.Africities.org) that will take place under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, from November 20-24, 2018 in the city of Marrakech. The theme of the summit is: "The transition to sustainable cities and territories: the role of local and subnational governments of Africa."

This 19th session of the Executive Committee will focus, among other things, on the financial matters of the organization, including the adoption of the budget for the year 2019 for UCLG Africa and the holding of the elective General Assembly of UCLG (www.UCLG.org) Africa, scheduled for November 23, 2018 as part of the Africities 8 Summit.

The meeting will take place in the presence of:

- Mr. Mohamed Larbi Belcaid, Mayor of Marrakech.

- Mr. Mohammed Boudra, President of the AMPCC;

- Mr. Mpho Parks Tau, President of the World Organization of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) and Vice President of UCLG Africa for the Southern Africa Region;

- Mrs. Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, Mayor of Libreville, UCLG’s Vice-President for Africa;

- Mr. Christian Roger Okemba, Mayor of Brazzaville (Congo), Vice President of UCLG Africa for the Central Africa Region;

- Célestine Ketcha Courtès, President of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA);

- Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of UCLG Africa.

The meeting of the Executive Committee will be followed by a meeting of the Pan-African Council of UCLG Africa, on November 18, 2018 at the Sofitel Hotel in Marrakech. The participants in the Pan-African Council meeting will review the report of activities of the General Secretariat of UCLG Africa as well as updates concerning the organization of the 8th Africities 2018 Summit.

As a reminder, UCLG Africa’s Executive Committee is the body in charge of the political leadership of the organization. The Executive Committee is comprised of 16 members, 15 members equally representing each of the 5 regions of the continent, (3 for each of the 5 regions), plus the President of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA). UCLG Africa’s Pan-African Council is made up of forty-five (45) active members, nine (9) for each African sub-region.

