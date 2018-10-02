Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

57th Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization


APO 57th Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan play

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Download logo

1. The 57th Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from October 8 to 12.

2. High-level officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of Japan, as well as participants from AALCO Member States, United Nations, among others, will attend this Annual Session.

3. In this Annual Session, important topics in the Asian-African regions including the law of the sea and peaceful settlement of disputes will be discussed among Member States, where Japan will also introduce its own efforts in those areas.

(cf.) Founded in 1956, the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) is the sole intergovernmental organization specializing in international law and representing the Asian-African regions. AALCO deliberates and makes recommendations on various issues in the field of international law, while informing the international community on the issues of interest to Asian-African countries regarding international law. AALCO currently consists of 47 Member States/Regions. Japan is a founding member of AALCO.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: USAID, Ministry of Education Inaugurate Career Centers at Mansoura University APO USAID, Ministry of Education Inaugurate Career Centers at Mansoura University
APO: Call for Private Sector Involvement to Improve Africa’s Health and Economic Growth APO Call for Private Sector Involvement to Improve Africa’s Health and Economic Growth
APO: UN housing rights expert to visit Egypt APO UN housing rights expert to visit Egypt
APO: 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance for South Africa’s mining industry – PwC South Africa Mine Report APO 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance for South Africa’s mining industry – PwC South Africa Mine Report
APO: Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss business evolution at Bloomberg Global Business Forum, New York APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss business evolution at Bloomberg Global Business Forum, New York
APO: Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africa APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africa



Top Articles

1 APO Africa Regional Media Hub | October 4, 2018 Telephonic Press...bullet
2 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic...bullet
3 APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africabullet
4 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss...bullet
5 APO Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of...bullet
6 APO Marriott International reveals Robust Expansion Plans...bullet
7 APO Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa developmentbullet
8 APO Aiteo Founder, Benedict Peters Wins Forbes Oil & Gas...bullet
9 APO The Pan African University Institute for Water and...bullet
10 APO Fitch Solutions foresees Angolan GDP to drop to 1.5%bullet

APO

Merck Foundation
APO Merck Foundation launches an empowering song “Life is Bigger” to raise awareness about male infertility and to Break the Stigma around Infertility in Africa
Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles
APO European Union and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States commence negotiations on a new Partnership Agreement
The World Bank Group
APO World Bank Press Briefing on the Latest Africa Economic Update
United Nations (UN)
APO Conflict can lead to positive change, ‘if we learn from it’, South Sudan tells UN Assembly
X
Advertisement