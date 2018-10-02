news

1. The 57th Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from October 8 to 12.

2. High-level officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of Japan, as well as participants from AALCO Member States, United Nations, among others, will attend this Annual Session.

3. In this Annual Session, important topics in the Asian-African regions including the law of the sea and peaceful settlement of disputes will be discussed among Member States, where Japan will also introduce its own efforts in those areas.