Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Addis Ababa: Stars - Student Achievers Summer Camp 2018


APO Addis Ababa: Stars - Student Achievers Summer Camp 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia play

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Download logo

The Student Achievers Summer (STARS) Program is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy. The objective of the program is to recognize the academic success of 12th grade public school students from nine regional states and two administrative cities.

This summer program is the first of its kind to bring together high achievers from all over Ethiopia, including the pastoralist community, students with disability, and underserved communities.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend the opening event.

Date: Tuesday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Main Auditorium, Civil Service University (CSU), Addis Ababa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Minister Sisulu and Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs affirm importance of enhancing relations APO Minister Sisulu and Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs affirm importance of enhancing relations
APO: Commission on Human Rights Urges South Sudan to make peace and justice a reality APO Commission on Human Rights Urges South Sudan to make peace and justice a reality
APO: Human Rights Council hears plea for victims of ‘brutal’ sexual violence in South Sudan APO Human Rights Council hears plea for victims of ‘brutal’ sexual violence in South Sudan
APO: Nigeria: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns midwife’s murder, appeals to abductors to spare two other healthcare workers APO Nigeria: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns midwife’s murder, appeals to abductors to spare two other healthcare workers
APO: UNHCR calls on South Sudan parties to deliver a lasting peace APO UNHCR calls on South Sudan parties to deliver a lasting peace
APO: Minister Mokonyane opposed to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Retrenchments Plan APO Minister Mokonyane opposed to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Retrenchments Plan



Top Articles

1 APO Forum on China-Africa Cooperation charts 3-year cooperation planbullet
2 APO South Africa: Presidential Consultation Supports Action to...bullet
3 APO Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Angola to visit Luandabullet
4 APO South Africa companies arrive in Russia to seek export...bullet
5 APO Kaspersky Lab’s latest Parental Control report reveals...bullet
6 APO South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize has not Undertaken...bullet
7 APO Minister Mokonyane opposed to South African Broadcasting...bullet
8 APO Human Rights Council hears plea for victims of...bullet
9 APO Lagos to host Biannual Africa Fintech Summit for the...bullet
10 APO Commission on Human Rights Urges South Sudan to...bullet

APO

Tigo
APO Tigo Launches 4G+ Network in Tanzania
Embassy of France to Ghana
APO Ghana companies are invited to take part to the Business Forum « Ambition Africa 2018 » The key event for business between Africa and France
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO South Africa Delegation arrives in Japan for Investment Mission
United Nations (UN)
APO ‘Wind of hope’ blowing through Horn of Africa says UN chief, as Ethiopia and Eritrea sign historic peace accord
X
Advertisement