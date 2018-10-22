Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Afe Babalola University Confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) play

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

The Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria, has conferred a Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa on the President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), Akinwumi Adesina in recognition of his immense contributions to socio-economic development on the continent.

John Olachy Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group, Nigeria’s multi award-winning television station also received an Honoris Causa at the 6th Convocation ceremony of the University held on Sunday 21 October 2018 at the University Campus in Ado Ekiti.

“The honorary recipients are Nigerian ambassadors who have conquered the world due to the quality and functional education they received,” said Aare Afe Babalola, Founder of the University.

“They were chosen on the basis of their distinguished reputations, outstanding achievements, exemplary leadership and extraordinary contributions to humanity. This is the highest honour an academic institution can give and today, they are richly-deserved,” he added.

In his acceptance address, Adesina lauded the Institution as an epitome of academic excellence commended its high standards of discipline. To the graduating students,”invest your time and energy in making the right decisions. The story and history of this great institution is one of the right decisions that should be well-studied by those involved in tertiary education globally,” he said.

Afe Babalola University is a private university established in 2010 in Ado Ekiti, Nigeria, with the ambition to address the disconnect between curricular programs and labor market demands. The University operates through five colleges for undergraduates (Science, Social & Management Sciences, Law, Engineering and Medicine & Health Science) as well as a Post graduate school. In November 2013, it was appointed to mentor the College of Industrial Development (UID), Accra, Ghana thereby becoming the first university in Nigeria to mentor a foreign university. This year, a total of 4013 students graduated, including 43 pioneer medical doctors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Media Contact:
Fatima Alkali
a.alkali@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:
The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 37 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO Senior appointments at the African Development Bank
APO How solar power is changing lives in Africa
APO Fortifying Affordable Housing’s Role in Expanding Economic Growth
APO Only a day to the 7th Remittance & Payment Expo, Lagos – Nigeria!
