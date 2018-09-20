Africa Dialogues Win Best Corporate Event at Ghana Event Awards 2018

news

AFRICA DIALOGUES (www.AfricaDialogues.com) won the Best Corporate Event at the just ended Ghana Event Awards 2018 by Event Guide. The awards ceremony by Event Guide was organized annually to celebrate and honor indigenous Ghanaian events and organizers who go the extra mile for excellence in their respective fields. Africa Dialogues emerged winner out of the 12 nominees including CIMG Awards, Ghana Banking Awards, Women CEOs Summit, and MTN Heroes of Change.

Speaking on behalf of the Africa Dialogues was Emmanuel Leslie Addae Co-Founder of People Initiative Foundation, in his words, ‘’the journey started with the first license in 2013 to organize TEDxLabone with only 100 audience. This first event sparked the interest of the team to focus on curating programs and initiatives that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing Africa. Our first event was at the Kama Conference Center in April 2014 with speakers like Kojo Oppong Nkrumah now the Minister of Information , Hannah Tettey former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Papa Arkhurst, Uche Ofodile now CEO of MTN Liberia, Patricia Oboi-Naa of Vodafone Ghana and others.”

According to him over the past 5 years, events organized by People Initiatives Foundation includes TEDxLabone, TEDxAccra, TEDxAccraWomen, Africa Initiatives Summit, and over 60 social impact events in Ghana and beyond has attracted millions views and likes online, live streams events in over 150 countries, and its last conference was actually the sixth top trending hashtag on Twitter worldwide.”

After 5 years of organizing TEDx events in Ghana, Emmanuel Leslie Addae and his longtime standing partner Daniel Amoako-Antwi, the Executive Directors of People Initiative Foundation decided to move a step ahead by creating AFRICA DIALOGUES, the africa we want which is seen as ‘Africa’s TED Talks version’.

Africa Dialogues is an African thought- leadership platform that brings together policy makers, innovative business leaders, accomplished academics, leaders of civil society organizations and other distinguished individuals that focused on broad-ranging discussions on governance and human rights, education, youth unemployment, infrastructure, public health, gender and income inequality, Africa’s economies and urban development towards helping our continent attain AGENDA 2063 and SDGs 2030.

Talks are centered towards helping our continent attain the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and AGENDA 2063, Africa Dialogues endeavors to move beyond raising awareness about the challenges facing Africa by highlighting innovative thinking and promoting those who are working to effect real change in Africa.

The first Africa Dialogues event was on April 2017, which took place at the conference Center with over 500 audience. Some of the speakers include, Sarkodie, Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, Emmanuel Awumee, Mami Serwa Amankohene, Sarah Begum, Aisha Addo and others. Seven (7) months after introducing the Africa Dialogues ‘The Africa We Want, People Initiative Foundation partnered with UNICEF West & Central Africa(UNICEF WCARO) to organized AFRICA DIALOGUES WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY 2017 to commemorate WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY which happened on November 20, 2017. The event had speakers from eight (8) African countries including Ghana, Togo, Burkina Faso, Sénégal, Côte D'ivoire, Gambia, Guinea and Nigeria. These young people were invited to speak on the Africa Dialogues platform and share about the Africa They Want. Each speaker had maximum 10 minutes to give a powerful talk which ends with ‘This is the Africa I Want’. Here are the videos: www.UNICEF.org/wca/africa-we-want

This year, People Initiative Foundation together with UNICEF WCARO and supported by Africa Union are busily preparing for Africa Dialogues World Children’s Day 2018. On 20 November 2018, we will ask people to Go Blue, we are asking them to celebrate children, support their rights and amplify their voices. World Children’s Day is a fun day with a serious message.

Contact for Partnerships and Collaborations:

Emmanuel Leslie Addae

Leslie.Addae@AfricaInternshipAcademy.com

+233 26 297 9845

Nora Asiedu

Nora.Asiedu@AfricaInternshipAcademy.com

+233 549105682

About Africa Dialogues:

Africa Dialogues (www.AfricaDialogues.com) is an Africa thought-leadership platform that focuses on broad-ranging discussions on governance and human rights, education, youth unemployment, infrastructure, public health, gender and income inequality, Africa's economies and urban development towards helping our continent attain the African Union Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

https://Twitter.com/AfricaDialogues and www.Facebook.com/AfricaDialogues/

About People Initiative Foundation:

People Initiative Foundation (https://PeopleInitiativeFoundation.org/) is a Pan Africa Youth organization that promotes and supports Africa’s youth to achieve their goals in life. Our Thematic areas: Education & Youth Livelihood Skills Training ;Employment & Employability Skills Trainings; StartUps & SME Incubation Program; Talents Searching / Job Connecting Platform; Mentorship Platform, Internship placements and Social Impact Programs.

These initiatives are geared towards employment, empowerment and job creation for Africa’s youth.

https://Twitter.com/PeopleInitiate and www.Facebook.com/PeopleInitiativeFoundation/