Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Africa needs its young people to modernize its agricultural sectors

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) play

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Download logo

Migration, both to urban areas and abroad, risks depriving African countries of the young people they need to modernize their agriculture sectors, which are key to achieving growth and prosperity, FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva, said today.

"It is crucial that African countries also look at rural areas for agro-industrialization that can provide more opportunities for young people to find employment and remain in small villages and rural areas," Graziano da Silva said, pointing to a recent FAO report showing that those who migrate from rural to urban areas are five times more likely to move abroad.

He made the remarks at the Italy-Africa Ministerial Conference in Rome, which includes foreign ministers and other officials from more than 45 African Countries, as well as representatives from the African Union, other international organizations, and the private sector.

The FAO Director-General held bilateral meetings with foreign affairs ministers from Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Somalia and Sudan and was also expected to meet their counterparts from Mozambique, Cabo Verde and South Sudan.

During a panel discussion at the Conference, FAO Director-General noted that economic growth in many African countries has slowed down in recent years and that the impacts of climate extremes have intensified, while conflicts continue to cause social disruption in some areas.

He stressed that in this context, it is important for countries to define joint strategies and implement common actions, such as the recently approved African Continental Free Trade Area. In particular, agro-industrialization can contribute to addressing Africa's historical dependency on food imports, the FAO Director-General said.

Investing in infrastructure

Paving the way for agro-industrialization requires that we "urbanize rural areas," and this means providing small villages with basic services, such as education, health, electricity, and internet access, which, Graziano da Silva noted is "one of the main attractions for youth nowadays".

"Small villages should be the place where farmers buy seeds, send their children to school, and turn to medical care and other services when necessary. In Africa, it is very important to revitalize small villages through small agro-industries and cooperatives of family farmers," he said.

More investment in infrastructure is also important to connect producers, processors and other segments of the food value chains. This includes roads, transportation, storage capacity, energy, as well as water management. These measures are key to creating job opportunities not only in agriculture production, but especially in various non-farm activities, such as services provision in general and rural tourism, the FAO Director-General stressed.

The private sector, a crucial partner

The private sector, Graziano da Silva added, is a crucial partner, particularly in building the necessary infrastructure for economic growth and development. He underscored that FAO has established more than 150 strategic partnerships with non-state actors, 50 percent of which are with private sector companies.

Through its relation with the private sector, FAO has mobilized knowledge, technical expertise, political support, in-kind donation and other resources, mainly in support of the poorest countries and communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Egypt and the United Nations Celebrate a Successful Partnership of 73 Years APO Egypt and the United Nations Celebrate a Successful Partnership of 73 Years
APO: U.S. Ambassador funds eight social and economic small grants across Malawi APO U.S. Ambassador funds eight social and economic small grants across Malawi
APO: Agri-tech can turn African Savannah into global food basket – African Development Bank APO Agri-tech can turn African Savannah into global food basket – African Development Bank
APO: Ambassador of Belarus A.Sidoruk presented Credentials to the President of Mozambique APO Ambassador of Belarus A.Sidoruk presented Credentials to the President of Mozambique
APO: Global Poverty Eradication Initiatives and Measurement of Poverty to be reviewed APO Global Poverty Eradication Initiatives and Measurement of Poverty to be reviewed
APO: United States of America Promotes Ghanaian Trade and Diversified Economic Growth APO United States of America Promotes Ghanaian Trade and Diversified Economic Growth



Top Articles

1 APO Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the Senegalese Government...bullet
2 APO Statement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Deputy Permanent...bullet
3 APO Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Marketbullet
4 APO Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum 2018 (AIF) in Joburg : ...bullet
5 APO Statistics is the ‘new oil’ our leaders must exploit, says...bullet
6 APO South Africa welcomes Product Exclusion for some Steel and...bullet
7 APO Communiqué on the Chairperson’s visit to Beninbullet
8 APO Corporate content should be part of your DNAbullet
9 APO African Development Bank, World Food Programme join...bullet
10 APO United States of America Promotes Ghanaian Trade...bullet

APO

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)
APO World Wildlife Fund (WWF) celebrates a decade of internship success
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO South Africa companies to explore investment and export opportunities in Cuba
U.S. Embassy in Malawi
APO Mozambique and the U.S. Launch Aflatoxin and Chronic Malnutrition Study in Nampula
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Japan
APO Embassy Participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018
X
Advertisement