news

Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) – the leading event dedicated to the African Oil and Gas industry successfully wrapped up after a content-packed conference and exhibition. The leading business and intelligence business platform spread across 5 days saw over 1,500 delegates.

Delegates from around the world exchanged thoughts and the latest insights taking place in Africa and the future of the Oil and Gas industry. The conference also held sessions focusing on African Production, Exploration and Future Outlooks for the sector as well as the energy transition outlook to 2050 and how technology and finance are creating new options for gas.

This year, 17 Government ministers were in attendance at the event, including ministers from South Africa, Nigeria, Mali, Uganda, Gambia, Congo, Niger, Cote d’lvoire, Guinea, Namibia, and Sudan. Additionally, during the course of the event, more than 200 speakers took part in the conference and exhibition, providing over 50+ hours of industry insights and networking opportunities.

“The conference has tackled some of the most compelling issues facing the African upstream today. With luminaries such as Hon Minister Jeff Radebe, Minister of Energy, Republic of South Africa and Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, IEA, outlining their commitment to a sustainable future, Hon Minister Kachikwu confirming the direction of the Nigerian upstream and the American government confirming their commitment to African energy development, Africa Oil Week delivered both insights and tangible take-aways for operators, banks, service companies and governments alike.” said Paul Sinclair, Conference Director.

On the final day of the event, AOW hosted a dedicated student programme new for 2018, which more than 100 students attended. The session was partnered with institutions including University of Cape Town, University of the Western Cape, University of Namibia and University of Dar es Salaam and focused on capacity building and workforce development.

The next Africa Oil Week event will take place in Cape Town, South Africa on the 4 – 8 November 2019. For the more information about the event please visit: www.Africa-OilWeek.com .

For any questions regarding sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities at the next Africa Oil Week, please contact info.africa@ite-exhibitions.com.

Media Contacts:

Stephen Ballard

BCM Public Relations Ltd

Tel.: + 44 (0) 203 4095090

About ITE Group:

ITE Group plc ( ITE-Exhibitions.com ) was founded in 1991 and is now one of the world’s leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences.

ITE Group’s strategic vision is to create the world’s leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. The Group recently launched its Transformation & Growth (TAG) programme, which is designed to transform the Company from a geographic-led business to a product-led business that focuses on market-leading events, wherever they are in the world. ITE strives to run the best shows and offer the best service to its customers throughout the world regardless of location. By putting exhibitors and visitors at the heart of everything we do, we plan to drive sustainable growth for our shareholders.