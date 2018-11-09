Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Africa Oil Week 2018 successfully closes with a promising outlook for the Africa oil and gas industry

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa Oil Week play

Africa Oil Week

Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) – the leading event dedicated to the African Oil and Gas industry successfully wrapped up after a content-packed conference and exhibition. The leading business and intelligence business platform spread across 5 days saw over 1,500 delegates.

Delegates from around the world exchanged thoughts and the latest insights taking place in Africa and the future of the Oil and Gas industry. The conference also held sessions focusing on African Production, Exploration and Future Outlooks for the sector as well as the energy transition outlook to 2050 and how technology and finance are creating new options for gas.

This year, 17 Government ministers were in attendance at the event, including ministers from South Africa, Nigeria, Mali, Uganda, Gambia, Congo, Niger, Cote d’lvoire, Guinea, Namibia, and Sudan. Additionally, during the course of the event, more than 200 speakers took part in the conference and exhibition, providing over 50+ hours of industry insights and networking opportunities.

“The conference has tackled some of the most compelling issues facing the African upstream today. With luminaries such as Hon Minister Jeff Radebe, Minister of Energy, Republic of South Africa and Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, IEA, outlining their commitment to a sustainable future, Hon Minister Kachikwu confirming the direction of the Nigerian upstream and the American government confirming their commitment to African energy development, Africa Oil Week delivered both insights and tangible take-aways for operators, banks, service companies and governments alike.” said Paul Sinclair, Conference Director.

On the final day of the event, AOW hosted a dedicated student programme new for 2018, which more than 100 students attended. The session was partnered with institutions including University of Cape Town, University of the Western Cape, University of Namibia and University of Dar es Salaam and focused on capacity building and workforce development.

The next Africa Oil Week event will take place in Cape Town, South Africa on the 4 – 8 November 2019. For the more information about the event please visit: www.Africa-OilWeek.com.

For any questions regarding sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities at the next Africa Oil Week, please contact info.africa@ite-exhibitions.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil Week.
Media Contacts:
Stephen Ballard
BCM Public Relations Ltd
Tel.: + 44 (0) 203 4095090

About ITE Group:
ITE Group plc ( ITE-Exhibitions.com) was founded in 1991 and is now one of the world’s leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences.
ITE Group’s strategic vision is to create the world’s leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. The Group recently launched its Transformation & Growth (TAG) programme, which is designed to transform the Company from a geographic-led business to a product-led business that focuses on market-leading events, wherever they are in the world. ITE strives to run the best shows and offer the best service to its customers throughout the world regardless of location. By putting exhibitors and visitors at the heart of everything we do, we plan to drive sustainable growth for our shareholders.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: U.S. Embassy Supports 2019 SolveIT -- Nationwide Innovation Competition APO U.S. Embassy Supports 2019 SolveIT -- Nationwide Innovation Competition
APO: U.S. Investments Strengthen Urban Health in Ethiopia APO U.S. Investments Strengthen Urban Health in Ethiopia
APO: The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Backs African Cellular Communications Company with $100m Loan APO The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Backs African Cellular Communications Company with $100m Loan
APO: Universal Periodic Review 31: Central African Republic APO Universal Periodic Review 31: Central African Republic
APO: EU-Seychelles Political Dialogue Concludes with Site Visits and Inauguration of Shelter APO EU-Seychelles Political Dialogue Concludes with Site Visits and Inauguration of Shelter
APO: The Trade and Development Bank and USAID Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Power Africa APO The Trade and Development Bank and USAID Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Power Africa



APO

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO Africa Investment Forum 2018: Lusophone Africa sets sight on US$5 billion in projects under new Development Finance Compact
Africa Internship Academy (AIA)
APO Champoining the Cause: Youths in Agriculture
Africa Oil Week
APO Africa Oil Week 2018 explores the financial opportunities in the African oil and gas market
Kaspersky
APO International study shows that people and organisations don’t fully trust anyone when it comes to their online data
X
Advertisement