Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Africa Oil Week’s content-rich programme has expanded


APO Africa Oil Week’s content-rich programme has expanded

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa Oil Week play

Africa Oil Week

Africa Oil Week (Africa-OilWeek.com), the leading international oil and gas event set to take place in Cape Town, South Africa on the 5 – 9 November 2018, will build on 25 years of success by adding a host of sessions and initiatives to their conference programme tailored towards driving transactions, deal-making and new partnerships.

Brand new for 2018 is the AOW Prospect Forum, held in partnership with AAPG and open to ICE delegates, where National Oil Companies, Independents and Geo-service Companies will take to the stage to showcase open acreage, broker farm-out opportunities and present data viewings.

Alongside the Prospect Forum, AOW’s Seminar Theatre will also feature varied content across the week. Ministers and CEOs of state owned enterprises from countries including: Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Madagascar and Uganda will be hosting exclusive roadshows and bidding rounds highlighting licensing and investment opportunities to global operators and investors.

The African Local Content Forum, held in partnership with the Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and sponsored by Shell, will host case studies and dedicated panel discussions on three key aspects of Local Content: Workforce Development, Policy and Private Sector on Wednesday 7 November.

This year’s event will showcase the AOWomen Initiative, which is designed to mainstream women in energy, develop blueprints for capacity building and gender equality to ensure women have a presence and a voice in shaping energy policy across Africa. The AOWomen Initiative will kick off with an exclusive breakfast briefing sponsored by Noble Energy on Thursday 8 November. Speakers will include Pam Darwin, Vice President – Africa of ExxonMobil and Mahawa Kaba-Wheeler, Director for Women, Gender & Development at the Africa Union.

AOW will also see the launch of the Student Programme and Future Leaders Initiative. New for 2018, the Future Leaders Initiative offers a half-price ticket to those getting started in the industry, providing a key opportunity for the leaders of tomorrow to network with peers and keep up to date with latest industry trends. The Student programme will draw over 100 final-year students from leading pan-continental institutions including the University of Cape Town and the University of Namibia, with the aim to inspire a new wave of talent. The programme grants students access to two days of content at AOW, including two dedicated sessions on capacity development led by Lindiwe Mekwe, CEO of Petroleum Agency South Africa, and Heads of Talent from leading industry organisations.

As Africa Oil Week shifts its focus towards becoming a deal brokering, finance and FID centred platform, it becomes a must attend business development event like no other in the industry. The Summit will also host a live panel broadcast on CNBC Africa on the morning of Thursday 8 November surrounding future funding models in the African energy sector. This session will cover topics such as global funding, M&A in the African upstream and funding strategies, presented by expert panellists including: Solomon Asamoah, CEO, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, Paul McDade, CEO, Tullow Oil and Somit Varma, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus LLC. Directly following the CNBC panel will be three dedicated breakout sessions focusing on the role of global finance in the African upstream and how to drive transactions. These sessions will be moderated by leading industry figures from Latham & Watkins and Deloitte.

With an expected audience of 1,300 attendees from over 70 countries, the 2018 Africa Oil Week has truly evolved into the only true go-to event for the African hydrocarbon sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil Week.
For more information about Africa Oil Week 2018, please contact:
Paul Sinclair
Conference Director
Africa Oil Week
paul.sinclair@ite-exhibitions.com

Media Contacts:
Stephen Ballard
BCM Public Relations Ltd
E-mail: s.ballard@bcmpublicrelations.com
Tel.: + 44 (0) 203 4095090

About ITE Group:
ITE Group plc (ITE-Exhibitions.com) was founded in 1991 and is now one of the world’s leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences.
ITE Group’s strategic vision is to create the world’s leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. The Group recently launched its Transformation & Growth (TAG) programme, which is designed to transform the Company from a geographic-led business to a product-led business that focuses on market-leading events, wherever they are in the world. ITE strives to run the best shows and offer the best service to its customers throughout the world regardless of location. By putting exhibitors and visitors at the heart of everything we do, we plan to drive sustainable growth for our shareholders.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to lead Agro-Processing Companies on Mission to Explore New Markets at Paris Trade Fair APO The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to lead Agro-Processing Companies on Mission to Explore New Markets at Paris Trade Fair
APO: Mass Congolese returns from Angola could lead to a humanitarian crisis APO Mass Congolese returns from Angola could lead to a humanitarian crisis
APO: Protect your connected lifestyle with adaptive security: Kaspersky Lab launches new generation of beyond-AV consumer solutions in Nigeria APO Protect your connected lifestyle with adaptive security: Kaspersky Lab launches new generation of beyond-AV consumer solutions in Nigeria
APO: The Rockefeller Foundation and EPIC-Africa launch the first African Civil Society Organization (CSO) Excellence Awards APO The Rockefeller Foundation and EPIC-Africa launch the first African Civil Society Organization (CSO) Excellence Awards
APO: South African Parliamentarians add their voice in calls for stronger multi-lateral governance structures of Trade and Investments during the 139th Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Assembly in Geneva APO South African Parliamentarians add their voice in calls for stronger multi-lateral governance structures of Trade and Investments during the 139th Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Assembly in Geneva
APO: Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to host the 2018 Heads of Missions Conference APO Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to host the 2018 Heads of Missions Conference



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO The International Writing Program Women’s Creative Mentorship...bullet
3 APO Natural ingredients sector can accelerate inclusive economic growthbullet
4 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and...bullet
5 APO Department of International Relations and Cooperation...bullet
6 APO GROHE Invests in Innovation: Celebrating the Laboratory...bullet
7 APO President Ramaphosa offers Best Wishes to Matric Class...bullet
8 APO Deputy Minister Landers to undertake a working visit...bullet
9 APO Address by Deputy Minister Buti Manamela at the...bullet
10 APO Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO National Assembly Speaker Mbete calls for heightened education of women and girl children in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
British Embassy Cairo
APO UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform in Egypt
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
 
APO National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province conducts oversight in the North West
X
Advertisement