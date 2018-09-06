Africa welcomes first ever full-stream oil, gas & energy transformation dais

news

Speaking on Africa’s hydrocarbon development, Niall Kramer, CEO, South African Oil and Gas Alliance (SAOGA) said, “Growing a gas economy in South Africa and regionally is imperative. We need to do this to partner and to enable renewables but fundamentally to provide the catalyst for the sorely needed growth, business activity and jobs that give us the opportunities for inclusive growth.

The wherewithal that oil and gas can bring is potentially large, but to know that we must explore for indigenous gas and import LNG. Policy attractiveness is certainty needed, as are regional partnerships. The biggest opportunity I see is the massive proven gas resources in Mozambique alongside South Africa as the largest industrial economy in Africa. My vision is the region becomes like the North Sea. But with good weather.”

The global energy industry has been experiencing a radical transformation in recent years. Replacing large-scale nuclear and fossil fuel power stations, the energy supply of the future will be secured by millions of decentralized renewable energy plants in combination with intelligent storage, distribution and consumption solutions for existing oil & gas resources.

A new beginning

Africa’s newly launched meeting point, the Future Energy Africa Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference 2018, propositions a power packed 3-day exhibition and conference, dedicated to advancing future oil, gas and energy solutions for the continent. With far reaching industry collaboration, under the esteemed patronage of the Department of Energy of the Republic of South Africa, the event will provide in-depth analysis and an honest reflection of Africa’s set to revolutionize the future. In addition, the event provides an intensive tour across Africa, revealing insights on the issues confronting Africa’s future commercial, business and socio-economic trajectories.

International industry support

The event is supported by numerous international industry associations including South African Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA), South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SACCI), European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), Association for the Development of Energy in Africa (ADEA), Power Africa (a USAID initiative), Oil & Gas Safety

Council (OGSC), Petroleum club of Romania, Nigerian Gas Association and CEDIGAZ.

Driving the conversation forward

As Sub-Saharan Africa charges towards a low carbon energy future, events such as the Future Energy Africa Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference 2018 provide valuable forums for the international oil, gas and future energy industry to debate the issues directly with Africa’s leaders. Projected to attract over 1,500 trade visitors, 50+ exhibiting companies, 120+ conference and technical speakers and 300+ delegates, the three-day event promises to be a valuable platform for interactive networking and knowledge exchange.

