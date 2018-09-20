Pulse.com.gh logo
African Development Bank Convenes Climate Change Seminar on Gender Mainstreaming for African Group of Negotiators


Date: 27 September, 2018

Location: Le Ndiambour Hotel, Dakar, Senegal

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) will conduct a seminar on gender mainstreaming in climate negotiations for the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) in Dakar, Senegal, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2018. The knowledge and capacity building event will be held at the Le Ndiambour Hotel in Dakar.

The seminar will be held under the auspices of the ‘Inclusive Climate Change Adaptation for a Sustainable Africa (ICCASA) Program,’ a project administered by the Bank with a $450,000 grant from the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund,

The Program’s key goal is to ensure that women and men become less vulnerable and adapt to the impacts of climate change. The ICCASA project will be implemented across Africa by four partners: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security; African Working Group on Gender and Climate Change; Women in Global Science and Technology, and World University Service of Canada.

The Dakar training session will equip AGN delegates to better understand the concept of gender and inclusiveness, conduct gender responsive climate change negotiations, and to understand and manage the links between gender and climate change, thus ensuring gender balance in access to policymaking and negotiation spaces.

The training will also address the needs and perspectives of women and men in policymaking and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change processes, adopted on 9 May 1992.

As African countries move towards low-emission, climate resilient, inclusive and sustainable development, they need adequate climate finance, along with properly designed mechanisms. Climate finance implementation will require an inclusive approach – one that considers the needs, interests and vulnerabilities of women and men – at all phases, from concept and design to implementation, monitoring and evaluation. This will ensure resilience, project sustainability and gender equality.

This training and the Bank’s involvement with ICCASA, underlines its leadership role and ongoing commitment to Africa’s climate change agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contacts:
• Mary Nyasimi, CCAFS Gender and Social Inclusion Program Manager; M.Nyasimi@CGIAR.org
• Chawki Chahed, Chief Communication Officer; C.Chahed@AfDB.org

About the African Development Bank Group

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.
For more information: j.mp/AfDB_Media

