African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) wins Best Legal Department of the Year prize at the African Legal Awards

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) was recognized as Best Legal Department of the Year (Large Teams) at the 2018 Annual African Legal Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa on 8 August. The ALSF also received special mention for its efforts in assisting African governments in negotiating investment related transactions essential for their social and economic development.
Other key awards presented during the ceremony included International Law Firm of the Year, African Law Firm of the Year (Large and Small Practice) and General Counsel of the Year. The practice area awards cover: Mergers and Acquisitions; banking, finance and restructuring; competition and regulation; employment; Intellectual Property; litigation and dispute resolution; environmental, energy and natural resources; transportation and infrastructure; and property and construction.
The African Legal Awards recognize exceptional achievement from within Africa’s legal community. These awards also provide insights into some of the key business deals and legal developments on the African continent.
Established in 2008 by the African Development Bank Group, the ALSF has assisted over 40 African governments on 170 operations related to infrastructure PPPs (transport, water and power), extractives (oil, gas and mining), sovereign debt and agriculture. The ALSF continues to make every effort to deliver on its mandate. Earlier this year, the Facility received another award from the African Energy Forum for its impact in Africa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).