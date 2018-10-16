Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

African Legal Support Facility launches Academy Project


APO African Legal Support Facility launches Academy Project

  • Published: , Refreshed:
African Development Bank Group (AfDB) play

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Download logo

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) (http://www.AfLSF.org/) has launched a flagship initiative, the “ALSF Academy Project." Under this initiative, the ALSF has developed a three-level capacity building and certification program. This program will be conducted through an interactive online portal, starting with an inception phase consisting of a series of in-person workshops. It is an innovative tool that will efficiently produce, collect and disseminate knowledge, as well as provide tailor-made training solutions for African lawyers and professionals.

The ALSF is implementing the Academy Project in partnership with the East Africa Law Society (EALS), the Southern African Development Community Lawyers Association (SADCLA), the International Training Centre in Africa for Francophone Lawyers (CIFAF), the African Business Law Firms Association (ABLFA) and the capacity building organization, ILFA. In sum, the partner institutions, in collaboration with national bar associations are providing valuable support in designing and implementing the three-level certification program, with the aim of granting continuing legal education credits to participants.

The ALSF will hold an introductory level in-person training workshop in Kigali, Rwanda from 15-20 October 2018, for Anglophone African lawyers selected by the SADCLA and the EALS. The subject areas to be covered during the workshop include (i) mining; (ii) oil & gas; (iii) power; (iv) infrastructure and Public Private Partnerships; (v) sovereign debt; and (vi) the soft skills required for a successful legal practice (“Personal and Professional Development”).

Subsequently, the ALSF Academy Project will organize a similar introductory level in-person training workshop for Francophone African lawyers from 12 -17 November 2018, in Cotonou, Benin in collaboration with the CIFAF and the ABFLA. Participants who attend the introductory level workshop will be equipped to better understand issues related to complex commercial transactions and will be prepared to take online exams to obtain an introductory level certificate

Additionally, the Facility plans to launch the ALSF Academy’s online portal in partnership with ILFA by the end of 2019. This online portal will centralise the ALSF Academy’s e-learning programs and the related learning materials, and offer other online resources such as model agreements, guides and sector-specific publications, as well as a networking and discussion platform for participants and experts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Media Contact:
Chawki Chahed
Chief Communications Officer
Phone: +225 75753120
Mail: c.chahed@afdb.org

About ALSF
The African Legal Support Facility (http://www.AfLSF.org/) is an international organization hosted by the African Development Bank Group. The Facility is dedicated to providing legal advice and technical assistance to African countries in their negotiation of complex commercial transactions, creditor litigation and other related sovereign transactions. The ALSF also develops and proposes innovative tools for capacity building and knowledge management.

About the African Development Bank Group
The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank, the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank supports the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete convenes the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Geneva on the Sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) APO National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete convenes the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Geneva on the Sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU)
APO: World Health Organization calls crisis meeting over deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo APO World Health Organization calls crisis meeting over deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
APO: The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to lead Agro-Processing Companies on Mission to Explore New Markets at Paris Trade Fair APO The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to lead Agro-Processing Companies on Mission to Explore New Markets at Paris Trade Fair
APO: Mass Congolese returns from Angola could lead to a humanitarian crisis APO Mass Congolese returns from Angola could lead to a humanitarian crisis
APO: Protect your connected lifestyle with adaptive security: Kaspersky Lab launches new generation of beyond-AV consumer solutions in Nigeria APO Protect your connected lifestyle with adaptive security: Kaspersky Lab launches new generation of beyond-AV consumer solutions in Nigeria
APO: Africa Oil Week’s content-rich programme has expanded APO Africa Oil Week’s content-rich programme has expanded



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO The International Writing Program Women’s Creative Mentorship...bullet
3 APO Natural ingredients sector can accelerate inclusive economic growthbullet
4 APO Address by Deputy Minister Buti Manamela at the University of...bullet
5 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and...bullet
6 APO Department of International Relations and Cooperation...bullet
7 APO GROHE Invests in Innovation: Celebrating the Laboratory...bullet
8 APO President Ramaphosa offers Best Wishes to Matric Class...bullet
9 APO Deputy Minister Landers to undertake a working visit...bullet
10 APO UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education...bullet

APO

 
APO The Rockefeller Foundation and EPIC-Africa launch the first African Civil Society Organization (CSO) Excellence Awards
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South African Parliamentarians add their voice in calls for stronger multi-lateral governance structures of Trade and Investments during the 139th Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Assembly in Geneva
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO National Assembly Speaker Mbete calls for heightened education of women and girl children in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
X
Advertisement