International Expo Consults (IEC) (www.IECDubai.com) part of Falak Holding, stated that the African printing and signage industry will immensely benefit from the innovative products and solutions at the Sign and Graphic Imaging - SGI Dubai 2019 trade show. The show currently in its 22nd consecutive year will be held at the iconic, Dubai World Trade Centre, from January 13th to 15th 2019 at the halls 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

According to a Smithers Pira report titled ‘The Future of Printing in Middle East and Northern Africa to 2022’ the printing market is poised to reach US$54 billion in 2022. According to the World Bank, six of the world’s ten fastest growing economies this year are in Africa. With such outstanding growth figures and the fact that most developed nations aren’t registering such growth in the printing industry, print manufacturers from around the world are looking at new markets like Africa to explore and invest.

Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC stated, “Every year we have hundreds of trade visitors from the African continent visiting our show. The exhibitors at our show each year brings products and solutions with the African industry’s requirement in mind. With the state of the industry in the US, Europe and the growth potential in the African continent, it makes sense for such organisations to focus on this promising part of the world. A platform like SGI Dubai connects both buyers with sellers directly and ensures that they both benefit from this show”.

SGI Dubai 2019 encompasses all signage and graphic solutions and is an important channel which showcases products and services where one can interact with the leading players in the signage, graphic imaging, screen and digital printing industries.

“SGI Dubai has been instrumental in providing the industry with a platform to promote itself in the region. Our influence isn’t just limited till the Middle East but extends into parts of Africa as witnessed by the amount of visitors we receive every year from the region. With SGI Dubai we make sure that the industry stakeholders all along the continent are exposed to the top of the line technology in the printing industry and given the choice to make an informed decision about their purchases in one single event,” added Rahman.

SGI Dubai 2019 will also include a creative competition – SGI Dubai ‘Wall of Fame’, a car wrapping competition – ‘Masters of Wrap’, seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts under the banner of ‘Knowledge Series 2019’. The show will be focussed on several aspects of the printing and graphics industry including signage, digital signage, textile printing, screen printing, LED among others. During the previous edition SGI Dubai welcomed over 330 global exhibitors from across 30+ countries and registered thousands of trade visitors from around the world.

Rapid changes have swept through the African print industry, with digital printing technologies emerging as mainstream processes at the expense of conventional analogue printing. With technological advances, including 3D printing, the traditional print landscape has to reposition themselves in the market in order to remain relevant. Some sectors of the local industry are becoming more vertically integrated, with earlier processes that were done inhouse are being outsourced to experts. The African printing and signage industry is currently looking at innovative solutions that would support its rapid growth.

SGI Dubai is an ideal converging point where visitors and exhibitors can influence and engage with architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others.

