Some Japanese volunteers of Women’s Federation for World Peace/Japan (WFWP/Japan) came to Rwanda in 1994 right after the genocide. And they established WFWP/Rwanda in 1995 as their Rwandan counterparts. In 1998, both WFWP/Japan and Rwanda launched the New Hope Technical Institute. The New Hope Technical Institute trained mainly survivors of genocide, orphans and widows for their vocational skills.





Ambassador Miyashita, and other participants were at first guided to classrooms to observe the vocational trainings including tailoring, hairdressing and beauty treatment, and culinary arts, which were supported by Japanese volunteers.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Miyashita said since the Embassy of Japan in Rwanda was not opened 20 years ago, today is the first time to meet everyone. I am honored to congratulate the 20th anniversary of the New Hope Technical Institute with you all. As a number of Japanese volunteers cooperated on this project for a long time, a friendship between Japanese and Rwandan bore fruits and brought the foundation of the New Hope Technical Institute. I am delighted to know that many graduates play an active role in the Rwanda’s society. I expect that many Rwandan students will gain vocational skills here and contribute to the development of Rwanda from now on as well.



The president of WFWP Japan, Ms. Hori, said in her remarks, “WFWP Japan has so far supported the advancement of women’s statuses, eradication of poverty, and education in a number of developing countries. Our volunteers are based on a mother’s love. We will continue to be considerate of others’ feelings and expand a circle of support in order not only to support economic independence but also to support them to become physically and mentally healthy global citizens.”