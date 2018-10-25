news

On October 24, 2018 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to South Africa and the Republic of Mozambique (non-resident), Alexander Sidoruk, presented his Credentials to the President of Mozambique, Filipe Jasinto Nyusi.

During the audience with the President of Mozambique, the parties discussed the most promising areas of cooperation, highlighting the participation of Belarusian enterprises in the mechanization of agriculture in Mozambique.

The sides paid special attention to the topic of the development of meat and dairy farming and agriculture in Mozambique based on the Belarusian experience, as well as the export of educational services and training of Mozambican youth in Belarusian universities.