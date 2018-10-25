Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Ambassador of Belarus A.Sidoruk presented Credentials to the President of Mozambique

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus play

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus

On October 24, 2018 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to South Africa and the Republic of Mozambique (non-resident), Alexander Sidoruk, presented his Credentials to the President of Mozambique, Filipe Jasinto Nyusi.

During the audience with the President of Mozambique, the parties discussed the most promising areas of cooperation, highlighting the participation of Belarusian enterprises in the mechanization of agriculture in Mozambique.

The sides paid special attention to the topic of the development of meat and dairy farming and agriculture in Mozambique based on the Belarusian experience, as well as the export of educational services and training of Mozambican youth in Belarusian universities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Global Poverty Eradication Initiatives and Measurement of Poverty to be reviewed APO Global Poverty Eradication Initiatives and Measurement of Poverty to be reviewed
APO: United States of America Promotes Ghanaian Trade and Diversified Economic Growth APO United States of America Promotes Ghanaian Trade and Diversified Economic Growth
APO: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) celebrates a decade of internship success APO World Wildlife Fund (WWF) celebrates a decade of internship success
APO: South Africa companies to explore investment and export opportunities in Cuba APO South Africa companies to explore investment and export opportunities in Cuba
APO: Mozambique and the U.S. Launch Aflatoxin and Chronic Malnutrition Study in Nampula APO Mozambique and the U.S. Launch Aflatoxin and Chronic Malnutrition Study in Nampula
APO: Embassy Participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018 APO Embassy Participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018



Top Articles

1 APO 'Reasons to hope’ for sustainable peace in Central African Republic...bullet
2 APO Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Marketbullet
3 APO Statement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Deputy Permanent...bullet
4 APO African Development Bank launches landmark US$500 million...bullet
5 APO Statistics is the ‘new oil’ our leaders must exploit, says...bullet
6 APO Togolese Republic and Eranove Group sign a concession...bullet
7 APO South Africa welcomes Product Exclusion for some Steel...bullet
8 APO Communiqué on the Chairperson’s visit to Beninbullet
9 APO Corporate content should be part of your DNAbullet
10 APO Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum 2018 (AIF) in...bullet

APO

U.S. Embassy in Mozambique
APO Message for U.S. Citizens: Consular Roadshow in Blantyre, October 29-30, 2018
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
APO UN torture prevention body to visit Liberia
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Robert Sobukwe Exhibition Launch and Seminar at Freedom Park, Pretoria 31 October 2018
Niyel
APO World Polio Day: Polio recurs less than two years before the end of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative funding
X
Advertisement