news

Autograph Collection Hotels (www.AutographHotels.com), Marriott International’s (www.Marriott.com) distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels, announced that it will soon debut the brand into Kenya with Sankara Nairobi (www.Sankara.com) slated to join the brand’s diverse and distinguished portfolio of over 150 independent hotels around the world. A hallmark of hospitality in Kenya’s capital city, the Sankara Nairobi shares the brand’s values of vision, design and craft and its’ exactly like nothing else mantra. Owned by Westlands Hotels Limited, the hotel is expected to be rebranded in early 2019.

“Our one-of-a-kind Autograph Collection Hotels are known for providing differentiated, standout guest experiences, and we are thrilled to welcome Sankara Nairobi to our dynamic portfolio,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “The Sankara Nairobi, provides a unique sense of place through design, décor and the experience it creates for guests. We believe this hotel is a perfect fit for the brand and the rebranding is in lockstep with the growing demand from consumers and their desire for unique and differentiated experiences wherever they travel.”

Baloo Patel, Director Westlands Hotels Limited said, “Sankara Nairobi has long been the cornerstone of hospitality in the city and delivers a guest experience that is natural, cultured and vibrant which the modern traveler appreciates. Joining the Autograph Collection Hotels amplifies this distinctly hospitable and cultural spirit and combines it with Marriott International’s powerful global reservation platform and loyalty program. This provides a unique opportunity for guests to intimately connect to their surroundings, while enjoying the high-quality standards and distinctive experiences of the Autograph Collection brand.”

Strategically located in the heart of Westlands, the city’s commercial, retail and entertainment quarter, Sankara Nairobi is a short drive away from the city center and the United Nations Headquarters and within easy access from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as well as the Wilson Airport. While the tranquility of its 168 refreshed, modern and elegantly appointed rooms create the ideal environment for guests to relax and unwind, a tempting choice of restaurants and bars and thoughtfully designed social and meeting spaces put the hotel at the heart of the city’s vibrant social and business life.

The culinary programing at Sankara Nairobi is a delightful indulgence offering both choice and authenticity. From the finest global cuisine with a live show kitchen and a focus on fresh, seasonal and organic produce at Artisan, to an award winning New-York style steakhouse Graze; from a Parisienne inspired Opera Patisserie, to a Gourmet delicatessen and wine bar designed to delight the inner gourmand, The Gallery; to a spectacular rooftop pool and bar Sarabi and The Champagne Bar, the Sankara Nairobi sets the tone for a distinctly contemporary urban experience in a pulsating city.

The hotel also has a gym and incorporates all the facilities and functional technology that a world traveler would expect. Its authoritative collection of contemporary African art creates an authentic connection to the local culture and lends a unique character to every guest experience.

For more information about Sankara Nairobi visit: www.Sankara.com; and for more information about Autograph Collections Hotels, visit: www.AutographHotels.com.

Media contact:

Anjali Mehra

Anjali.mehra@marriott.com

Tel- +971565396555

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels (www.AutographHotels.com), part of Marriott International, Inc., celebrates individuality by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at over 150 hotels in over 30 countries and territories, among the world’s most desirable destinations. Exactly like nothing else, Autograph Collection properties are hand selected for their rich character and uncommon details. A personal realization of an individual founder’s vision, these hotels are defined by unique design, differentiated guest experiences and their meaningful role in locality. For more information, please visit www.AutographHotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more about championing the independent spirit that is #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in the company’s award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The programs, operating under one set of unparalleled benefits, enable members to earn points toward free hotel stays, achieve Elite status faster than ever, and seamlessly book or redeem points for stays throughout our loyalty portfolio of 29 brands and more than 6,700 participating hotels in 130 countries & territories. To enroll for free or for more information about the programs, visit members.Marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/marriottinternational/) and @MarriottIntl on Twitter (https://twitter.com/MarriottIntl) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/marriottintl/).