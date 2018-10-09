Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic Education (DBE) ready for Matric Examinations


APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic Education (DBE) ready for Matric Examinations

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education today received a briefing on the readiness for examinations in 2018 by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

This includes the state of readiness to administer and manage the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, which commence on 22 October with foreign languages and on 23 October with English and runs until 28 November 2018.

The committee heard that 796 542 candidates have registered for the NSC examinations across 8 000 examination centres. This includes 629 141 full-time learners and 167 401 part-time candidates. A total of 147 examination question papers for the 2018 November examination have been set.

The committee noted that several new subjects will be administered for the first time during the 2018 NSC examinations. This includes South African Sign Language, Technical Mathematics, Technical Sciences, Civil Technology, Electrical Technology and Mechanical Technology.

Committee Chairperson, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, said the committee was made aware of several generic risks identified by the Department of Basic Education. These risks include challenges with the 30% overtime threshold, service delivery or community protests which could prevent candidates from accessing venues, security of question papers across the system, inadequate monitoring of NSC examinations, inadequate staff capacity and morning and afternoon question papers stored at the school or distribution point. The department, however, indicated that the overtime risk has been addressed by way of relaxing this public service regulation.

The current status is that there has been a steady improvement in the quality and standard of question papers, improved security of question papers from origination to writing, no leakage of question papers in the 2017 NSC, strengthened monitoring of exam centres based on risk status of the centre, reduction of group copying and improved marking quality strategies.

“At this stage it looks like all systems are ready and in place for the class of 2018. The committee commended the department for taking even the risks into consideration and planning around that. The system is really on the rise,” said Ms Gina.

The committee also received a presentation from the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, also known as Umalusi. The committee heard that based on the state of readiness report of all provincial education departments, Umalusi declared that the DBE and Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) are ready to conduct the 2018 NSC examinations, taking into account some issues that need to be addressed prior to the commencement of the examinations. The issues mentioned by Umalusi are similar to those noted by the DBE in its presentation to the committee.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Media Advisory: The Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Maggie Sotyu to deliver the MME Albertina Sisulu Lecture at a gathering of the Progressive Women’s Movement in George, Western Cape APO Media Advisory: The Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Maggie Sotyu to deliver the MME Albertina Sisulu Lecture at a gathering of the Progressive Women’s Movement in George, Western Cape
APO: Enabel's climate conference focuses on tackling climate change in African cities APO Enabel's climate conference focuses on tackling climate change in African cities
APO: UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somalia APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somalia
APO: UNAIDS to work with uniformed forces in the Central African Republic to end sexual violence and abuse and stop new HIV infections APO UNAIDS to work with uniformed forces in the Central African Republic to end sexual violence and abuse and stop new HIV infections
APO: Small Business Development Committee calls for complete overhaul of cooperatives development approach APO Small Business Development Committee calls for complete overhaul of cooperatives development approach
APO: Mohamed Ibn Chambas welcomes the decision taken by the Government and opposition parties to revise the electoral code in Niger APO Mohamed Ibn Chambas welcomes the decision taken by the Government and opposition parties to revise the electoral code in Niger



Top Articles

1 APO DHL Express awarded most Top Employer certifications on the continentbullet
2 APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angolabullet
3 APO President Biya: Do the Right Thing and Give Cameroon its Chance...bullet
4 APO Arsenal FC and WorldRemit name Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya as...bullet
5 APO London: Dangote urges deepening of African economy through...bullet
6 APO Statement by H.E. Mr. Taro KONO, Minister for Foreign...bullet
7 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to...bullet
8 APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest...bullet
9 APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somaliabullet
10 APO Rugby Africa Sevens 2018, Tunisia: Kenya Conducts...bullet

APO

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Africa will not attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Agenda 2063 unless urgent climate actions are taken, says Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)’s Murombedzi
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
APO South Sudan: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) available to facilitate release of detainees
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Minister Mokonyane congratulates Uzalo for making history by reaching the 10 Million Viewers Mark
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
APO State Visit of President Sirisena of Sri Lanka to Seychelles, 8th to 10th October 2018
X
Advertisement