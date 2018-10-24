Pulse.com.gh logo
Job creation, empowerment and enablement are at the core of Bizcommunity’s (www.Bizcommunity.com) business model. Every month Bizcommunity, South Africa and Africa’s biggest online B2B publishers, post up to 4000 job vacancies on behalf of corporate and recruiter clients. The most abundant jobs usually appear in Marketing & Media, ICT, Retail, Finance and Tourism sectors, with a total of 18 industries across Africa.

Bizcommunity has been the recruitment publishing specialist on behalf of our corporate, recruiter and job-seeking readers since 2001. Our mission has been to redefine African commerce as visionary, connected and innovative, where exceptional talent and tech trade freely in successful African futures.

From December 2018 to February 2019 we consolidate this position with a comprehensive B2B Recruitment Focus that will ensure that Bizcommunity is the go-to destination for all the B2B news you’ll need to plan your HR & Recruitment strategies in 2019.

The #BizRecruitmentFocus will include:

  • EE compliance and B-BBEE system, EE Act
  • Minimum wage compliance
  • SETA industry offerings
  • Jobs you don't need degrees for (but short courses / free MOOCs)
  • Salary surveys (potential sources - MCI, LinkedIn, Placement Partners, Ad Talent)
  • Transforming the workplace / workplace diversity
  • Job creation - addressing unemployment
  • Employee wellness and incentives
  • Employer branding / reputation management
  • Talent acquisition
  • Qualification verification - why background checks are more important than ever
  • Future jobs - AI, M2M, reinventing yourself
  • Rare skills you should hang onto
  • Social media and employability
  • Evolution of performance reviews
  • Internships
  • The CV 3.0 - what recruiters are looking for
  • Recruiter disruption
  • Job ads - phishing and fraud
  • Working in Africa

We’re inviting you to join us in our quest for a vibrant empowered African workforce, by publishing your recruitment content, stories and new year vacancy posts.

Get company profiling, featured positions, social media and banner ad space exposure for job posts and recruiters in relevant industry sectors on the dedicated B2B news and recruitment platforms in Africa.

We’ll also be circulating this valuable focus report to our media industry partners and influencers providing great exposure for recruiters and job posts alike.

Recruitment packages and Recruitment Focus Report sponsorship:

What you get:

  • Permanent ad throughout all pages of the Recruitment Focus Special Section for one year
  • Sponsor logos will appear in the feature box on the home page and throughout the whole site for one month.
  • The special focus is included in all 18 industry newsletters to 320,000 subscribers. Each sponsor has 18 insertions, one in each industry newsletter.

Contact our dedicated Recruiter Account Manager recruitment@bizcommunity.com, or call 0860 812 000 to chat about everything recruitment in Africa!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bizcommunity.

Media files

Download logo

