Job creation, empowerment and enablement are at the core of Bizcommunity’s (www.Bizcommunity.com) business model. Every month Bizcommunity, South Africa and Africa’s biggest online B2B publishers, post up to 4000 job vacancies on behalf of corporate and recruiter clients. The most abundant jobs usually appear in Marketing & Media, ICT, Retail, Finance and Tourism sectors, with a total of 18 industries across Africa.
Bizcommunity has been the recruitment publishing specialist on behalf of our corporate, recruiter and job-seeking readers since 2001. Our mission has been to redefine African commerce as visionary, connected and innovative, where exceptional talent and tech trade freely in successful African futures.
From December 2018 to February 2019 we consolidate this position with a comprehensive B2B Recruitment Focus that will ensure that Bizcommunity is the go-to destination for all the B2B news you’ll need to plan your HR & Recruitment strategies in 2019.
The #BizRecruitmentFocus will include:
We’re inviting you to join us in our quest for a vibrant empowered African workforce, by publishing your recruitment content, stories and new year vacancy posts.
Get company profiling, featured positions, social media and banner ad space exposure for job posts and recruiters in relevant industry sectors on the dedicated B2B news and recruitment platforms in Africa.
We’ll also be circulating this valuable focus report to our media industry partners and influencers providing great exposure for recruiters and job posts alike.
Recruitment packages and Recruitment Focus Report sponsorship:
What you get:
Contact our dedicated Recruiter Account Manager recruitment@bizcommunity.com, or call 0860 812 000 to chat about everything recruitment in Africa!Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bizcommunity.