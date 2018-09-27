Pulse.com.gh logo
BizTrends 2019 is here!


BizTrends 2019 is here!

Now in its 13th year, this year BizTrends2019 - The Definitive African B2B Industry Trend Report, expands in scope to over 100 contributions from an array of sectors and disciplines, curated by the full complement of the Bizcommunity (www.Bizcommunity.com) editorial team, to be able to offer our readers the unique insights and perspectives that is BizTrends.

2019 - the ideal vantage point into 2020. Redefining African commerce as visionary, connected and innovative, where exceptional talent and tech trading freely in successful African futures. BizTrends 2019 promises more dynamic content and interfaces and channels than ever before for your brand. Don’t miss out:

  • Apply to submit an individual or corporate trend opinion piece in any sector of the economy Trends@BizCommunity.com (closing deadline 15 Nov)
  • Rotating top story presence throughout January 2019
  • Sponsor an industry trend sector on Bizcommunity
  • Sponsor BizTrends multi-industry event
  • Sponsor multi-media, multi-platform distribution of BizTrends content

Launching Monday, 7 January 2019, the BizTrends2019 Report will showcase consumer data and forecasts on how issues such as Africa rising, mega-trade bloc, the Youth Bulge, digital and AI, mobile-first and disruptive innovations will impact across our region in 2019. Over 100 South African and pan-African senior management, CEOs, owners and founders are already committed from companies such as Kantar Millward Brown, Africa; FCB Africa; Centrespread Grey, Nigeria; Avatar (new Pan-African network); Burson Cohn Wolfe Africa network; Reputation Matters Africa; OMG Digital, Ghana; MTN Africa; Facebook Africa; Brand Africa; APO; as well as many more African media groups and agencies.

Be among them - whether as contributor, sponsor or reader. Your participation will directly impact on the outcomes of provoking pride, conversations, networking and return on investment via this annual first to market opportunity.

Find out about full or category sponsorship options. Apply now to request your BizTrends proposal and be a part of the vision towards Africa 2020 with great value sponsorship packages, platforms and channels by contacting Sales@BizCommunity.com or call 0861 812 000.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bizcommunity.

