Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Boston Marathon Sports Envoys Develop Sports Tourism, Mentor Young Athletes

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. Embassy - Cairo play

U.S. Embassy - Cairo

Egyptian and American athletes rallied around their shared love for running and promoting health and fitness this past week as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Sports Envoy program. CEO of the Boston Athletic Association Tom Grilk, 1983 Boston Marathon champion Greg Meyer, and 1985 Boston Marathon champion Lisa Rainsberger were guests of U.S. Embassy Cairo and U.S. Consulate General Alexandria from October 22 to 27, leading organizational development and community outreach with local running groups and students.

The envoys advised Alex Runners on their second annual half marathon, held on October 26. Grilk, who organizes the world’s oldest and one of the most elite marathons, The Boston Marathon, guided the team on race operations and logistics. Rainsberger and Meyer advised on marketing and developing sustained partnerships with local businesses.

The half marathon, spanning along the churning Mediterranean Sea from the Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria to the historic Citadel of Qaitbay, drew more than 1,000 participants who competed in 21k, 10k, 1k family, and 1k wheelchair races. U.S. Consul General to Alexandria Nancy Corbett greeted runners who hailed from more than 20 countries at the outdoor awards ceremony, which often took on the feel of an international music festival at the breezy beach venue. Mostafa Shaghmim won the men’s 21k, with a time of 1:11:06. Nesma Ammar won the women’s 21k, with a time of 1:29:41.

Grilk, Rainsberger, and Meyer also led running drills with Syrian refugees from the Syrian Sports Academy and Schutz American School students while in Alexandria. Commenting on the outreach, Meyer said, “Through sport, we realize that we are all fundamentally the same, regardless of race, religion, or nationality.”

In Cairo, the envoys ran a 4k Fun Run with Cairo Runners at the Great Pyramids of Giza. The group repeatedly remarked at how moved they were by the once-in-a-lifetime run was against the backdrop of the iconic pyramids.

The envoys later pivoted to talks with Alex and Cairo Runners over the groups’ larger ambitions to make Egypt a premiere destination for professional runners, regionally and internationally. Both hoped to promote running and capitalize on sports tourism’s fast growth within the global travel industry, all while promoting Egypt’s broader tourism sector and fostering a greater awareness of health and fitness.

The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs’ Sports Envoy program is organized in cooperation with the U.S. Olympic Committee, U.S. sports federations, and professional leagues. More than 340 professional athletes have been to over 80 countries on Sports Envoy programs since 2005.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy - Cairo.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Seychelles Ambassador Nominated to the Board of the World’s Largest Climate Fund APO Seychelles Ambassador Nominated to the Board of the World’s Largest Climate Fund
APO: U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor to visit Jimma, Oromia Region APO U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor to visit Jimma, Oromia Region
APO: Somalia attending International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference APO Somalia attending International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference
APO: Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme (by Iain Walker) APO Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme (by Iain Walker)
APO: Committee says legislation must be drafted to regulate Churches APO Committee says legislation must be drafted to regulate Churches
APO: USA Joins Partners and Representatives from 12 Countries for Nutrition and Sick Child Conference in Accra APO USA Joins Partners and Representatives from 12 Countries for Nutrition and Sick Child Conference in Accra



Top Articles

1 APO The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's visit to Ghanabullet
2 APO Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) into Africa rises, and Morocco...bullet
3 APO MARTINENGO MILESTONES: “Two months of counter-piracy operations”bullet
4 APO New satellite data reveals the world’s largest air pollution...bullet
5 APO Freshworks Launches “Freddy”: an AI Engine to enrich...bullet
6 APO New Protea Hotel by Marriott opens in Loftus Park, Pretoriabullet
7 APO Habitat for Humanity finds Housing Microfinance helps...bullet
8 APO South Africa sends condolences to Indonesia following...bullet
9 APO Angola’s Story of Politically Exposed Persons and...bullet
10 APO Win the official referee’s jersey from the Rugby...bullet

APO

People Initiative Foundation
APO Africa Internship Academy (AIA) Graduate Internship Program November 2018 in Accra, Ghana
Clickatell Transact
APO First Bank of Nigeria and Clickatell Drive Financial Inclusion in Nigeria using WhatsApp
Fairtrade Messe und Ausstellungs GmbH &amp; Co. KG
APO agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2018: The 5th edition on 20 to 22 November for the first time in Abidjan
Oranto Petroleum Ltd
APO Oranto Petroleum inks Agreement, Prepares to Enter Niger Republic
X
Advertisement