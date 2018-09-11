Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018


APO Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Download logo

Freedom Park, an Agency of the Department of Arts and Culture, the National Department of Arts and Culture (DAC), Bridging Ages South Africa (BASA), Bridging Ages International (BAI), will host the Bridging Ages International Conference from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018.

The Bridging Ages Time Travel Method is an educational method that uses local heritage in a learning process to create reflection on contemporary issues and provides tools for community building, social cohesion and nation-building. The theme for the conference is: “Creating a Legacy through Heritage Education and Time Travels”

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: 11-14 September 2018

Time: 9h00 -16h00

Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: the dti to Assist Grassroots Innovators to Showcase at The South Africa Innovation Summit APO the dti to Assist Grassroots Innovators to Showcase at The South Africa Innovation Summit
APO: Challenge African Youth: Showcase solutions for the Africa We Want at the 2018 Africities Youth Forum APO Challenge African Youth: Showcase solutions for the Africa We Want at the 2018 Africities Youth Forum
APO: Marriott International Unveils Incredible Members Only Experiences For Loyalty Members APO Marriott International Unveils Incredible Members Only Experiences For Loyalty Members
APO: Subsidies on school uniform mask deeper Djibouti anomalies APO Subsidies on school uniform mask deeper Djibouti anomalies
APO: Rugby in Africa: APO Group presents key facts and figures on “The Incredible Rise of African Rugby” APO Rugby in Africa: APO Group presents key facts and figures on “The Incredible Rise of African Rugby”
APO: South Africa: Parliament Launches Theme Books to Celebrate the Constitution and Centenary Birthdays of Mr Nelson Mandela and Ms Albertina Sisulu APO South Africa: Parliament Launches Theme Books to Celebrate the Constitution and Centenary Birthdays of Mr Nelson Mandela and Ms Albertina Sisulu



Top Articles

1 APO International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Learning project kicks...bullet
2 APO South Africa: Happening at Parliament this Weekbullet
3 APO South Africa: Minister Sisulu to host Mr Reynders, the Deputy...bullet
4 APO United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on...bullet
5 APO Angola - the times they are a changing: João Lourenço,...bullet
6 APO South Africa: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil a Draft...bullet
7 APO President Ramaphosa to Open Telecom World Conference in...bullet
8 APO African countries need to develop a policy response to...bullet
9 APO African countries need to develop a policy response...bullet
10 APO APO Group launches enhanced press release...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Brief National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Land Reform, Youth Employment and SOE Governance
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: President and Deputy President Scheduled to Answer Questions for Oral Reply in Parliament this week
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO South Africa: Military Veterans Education Support Benefit Update
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
APO United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Condemning Terrorist Attack on Libya’s National Oil Company
X
Advertisement