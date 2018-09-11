Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018

news

Freedom Park, an Agency of the Department of Arts and Culture, the National Department of Arts and Culture (DAC), Bridging Ages South Africa (BASA), Bridging Ages International (BAI), will host the Bridging Ages International Conference from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018.

The Bridging Ages Time Travel Method is an educational method that uses local heritage in a learning process to create reflection on contemporary issues and provides tools for community building, social cohesion and nation-building. The theme for the conference is: “Creating a Legacy through Heritage Education and Time Travels”

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: 11-14 September 2018

Time: 9h00 -16h00

Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria