Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Cameroon's Presidential Election Results

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Africa Regional Media Hub play

Africa Regional Media Hub

Download logo

The United States congratulates the people of Cameroon for largely peaceful elections on October 7. We urge all parties – including the government – to respect the rule of law, resolve peacefully any disputes through established legal channels, and avoid hate speech.

While we welcome the Cameroonian Election Commission’s demonstrable improvement over the 2011 elections, there were a number of irregularities prior to, during, and after the October 7 election. These irregularities may not have affected the outcome but created an impression that the election was not credible or genuinely free and fair. We commend the African Union Election Observation Mission for its preliminary statement, notably that “the current framework needs to be strengthened in order to safeguard the democratic principles of separation of powers, fairness, and independence and impartiality.”

With the conclusion of the presidential election, the United States strongly encourages both sides involved in the conflict affecting the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon to focus on resolving differences through peaceful dialogue and to allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid workers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: African Development Bank headlines strong performance ahead of key investment forum APO African Development Bank headlines strong performance ahead of key investment forum
APO: Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the Senegalese Government to improve safety at sea for small-scale artisanal fishermen APO Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the Senegalese Government to improve safety at sea for small-scale artisanal fishermen
APO: EnergyWeek Morocco to welcome 400 energy decision-makers to Marrakech this November to discuss power projects in North & West Africa APO EnergyWeek Morocco to welcome 400 energy decision-makers to Marrakech this November to discuss power projects in North & West Africa
APO: Biometric Registration of Displaced Population in Juba Enhances Accountability in Humanitarian Aid APO Biometric Registration of Displaced Population in Juba Enhances Accountability in Humanitarian Aid
APO: World Bank, Government of Kenya to Discuss Disability Inclusive Education in Africa APO World Bank, Government of Kenya to Discuss Disability Inclusive Education in Africa
APO: Minister for Africa statement on Cameroon elections APO Minister for Africa statement on Cameroon elections



Top Articles

1 APO Strategy for Norway’s efforts in the Sahel region 2018-2020bullet
2 APO Cameroon's Presidential Election Resultsbullet
3 APO African Development Bank launches landmark US$500 million credit...bullet
4 APO Media Advisory | October 23, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing...bullet
5 APO South Africa’s mass transit sector secures US$ 10 million...bullet
6 APO Handover ceremony of a maternity waiting facility at the...bullet
7 APO Minister to meet the Namibia’s Minister of Urban and...bullet
8 APO Afe Babalola University Confers Honorary Doctorate...bullet
9 APO Ebola in DR Congo: UN chief ‘outraged’ by recent...bullet
10 APO Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the...bullet

APO

Marriott International, Inc.
APO Autograph Collection Hotels to welcome Sankara Nairobi marking the Debut of the Brand into Kenya
Embassy of Japan in Zambia
APO Handover Ceremony of Maternity Waiting Facility in Old Kabweza Health Post
Uganda Rugby Union
APO Rugby – Uganda: Betway Kobs See off Hima Cement Heathens to advance to finals
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO Media Advisory: President Ramaphosa to address the 2018 Heads of Mission Conference
X
Advertisement