Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Celebrating the Contribution of Irish Missionaries in South Africa

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Embassy of Ireland, South Africa play

Embassy of Ireland, South Africa

Today, the Embassy of Ireland is celebrating the contribution of Irish Missionaries in South Africa. Ambassador MacGabhann hosted our annual Missionaries’ Lunch at his official residence in Pretoria. Over 60 nuns and priests living and working in Gauteng came along for an afternoon of music, food and storytelling.

Did you know that the first Irish Missionaries arrived in South Africa over 150 years ago? Since then, many thousands of Irish nuns and priests, representing many different orders and organisations, have followed in their footsteps. They worked to provide education and health care services in disadvantaged communities around the country.

Many Irish Missionaries, who often worked in townships, became vocal opponents of apartheid and joined the anti-apartheid movement. Others quietly defied the system by providing a good quality education for all children, regardless of colour, at a time when this was not available from the state. For many South Africans, their Irish Missionary teachers and nurses were the first Irish people they had ever met. Their good work has helped to build the great friendship between Ireland and South Africa, which continues to grow today.

In the 1970s, South Africa was home to over 7,000 Irish Missionaries. Today, there are around 300, many of whom are still actively working in the community. We believe that it is important to remember their important contribution to both South Africa and to Ireland. The Embassy is beginning work on an oral history project, to record and share the fascinating stories of some of these courageous and dedicated individuals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ireland, South Africa.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Africa needs its young people to modernize its agricultural sectors APO Africa needs its young people to modernize its agricultural sectors
APO: Egypt and the United Nations Celebrate a Successful Partnership of 73 Years APO Egypt and the United Nations Celebrate a Successful Partnership of 73 Years
APO: U.S. Ambassador funds eight social and economic small grants across Malawi APO U.S. Ambassador funds eight social and economic small grants across Malawi
APO: Agri-tech can turn African Savannah into global food basket – African Development Bank APO Agri-tech can turn African Savannah into global food basket – African Development Bank
APO: Ambassador of Belarus A.Sidoruk presented Credentials to the President of Mozambique APO Ambassador of Belarus A.Sidoruk presented Credentials to the President of Mozambique
APO: Global Poverty Eradication Initiatives and Measurement of Poverty to be reviewed APO Global Poverty Eradication Initiatives and Measurement of Poverty to be reviewed



Top Articles

1 APO Loss of lives at sea: Greenpeace calls on the Senegalese Government...bullet
2 APO Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Marketbullet
3 APO Statement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Deputy Permanent...bullet
4 APO Communiqué on the Chairperson’s visit to Beninbullet
5 APO Corporate content should be part of your DNAbullet
6 APO Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum 2018 (AIF) in Joburg...bullet
7 APO Statistics is the ‘new oil’ our leaders must exploit,...bullet
8 APO South Africa welcomes Product Exclusion for some Steel...bullet
9 APO African Development Bank, World Food Programme join...bullet
10 APO Agri-tech can turn African Savannah into global...bullet

APO

Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana
APO United States of America Promotes Ghanaian Trade and Diversified Economic Growth
World Wildlife Fund (WWF)
APO World Wildlife Fund (WWF) celebrates a decade of internship success
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO South Africa companies to explore investment and export opportunities in Cuba
U.S. Embassy in Malawi
APO Mozambique and the U.S. Launch Aflatoxin and Chronic Malnutrition Study in Nampula
X
Advertisement