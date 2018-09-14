Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Centurion Law Group and Africa Energy Chamber joins Senegal in ‘Invest in local capacity building’. Senegal tells global oil investors


APO Centurion Law Group and Africa Energy Chamber joins Senegal in ‘Invest in local capacity building’. Senegal tells global oil investors

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Centurion Law Group play

Centurion Law Group

Senegal is determined to become the new frontrunner of Africa’s local content development. This is the conclusion of a local content forum held in Dakar on Thursday, organized by Les Conférences du Quotidien and hosted by the African Energy Chamber and Centurion.

Presided by Prime Minister Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne, the forum highlighted the potential for Senegal to redefine African standards for domestic capacity building and governance in the continent’s hydrocarbons sector. “Local content is a necessity,” declared the Senegalese Prime Minister during the event. “Encouraging the development of local SMEs throughout the value chain is of prime importance, as is the formation and training of Senegalese to boost national capacity and employability.”

The history of Senegal’s hydrocarbons sector is that of a toddler stepping into a giant’s shoe. The discovered gas reserves in the Turtle field alone are such that they could propel Senegal into a major LNG hub for Africa and the rest of the world. But for a country which has so far produced only limited gas quantity from onshore fields, taking such a big leap is not without its fears and challenges.

As Senegal expands its oil and gas exploration and development efforts, putting in place the right regulatory and governance frameworks will ensure the sustainability and social responsibility of its nascent hydrocarbons industry. The time to forge these is now, and a local content development framework must be the priority.

The development of robust and transparent regulations, which put local capacity building at the heart of policy-making, would provide Senegal with a very efficient framework to attract investments and boost local socio-economic development. “By being the latest entrant into Africa’s hydrocarbons history, Senegal has the opportunity to learn from the successes and failures of its neighbors,” explained NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber and CEO of Centurion. “Local content is not corporate social responsibility. While the government must create an enabling environment, it is up to Senegalese people and companies to seize the opportunities offered by the country’s nascent oil & gas industry.”

As it embarks on this journey, Senegal has assets and qualities to build on. It has lessons to draw from its neighbors and African peers, and very strong institutions that can increase the chances of avoiding inefficiencies and corruption witnessed in other African jurisdictions. It is also a very stable country, whose economy has posted robust growth rates for years, and currently led by a President who understands the industry and is a former head of the country’s national oil company.

If its economy remains diversified and its oil wealth is used to further develop social infrastructure and support other growing industries, Senegal stands a great chance to be one of Africa’s best oil and gas economies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Centurion Law Group.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Orange reinforces its connectivity on the West African Coast through a major investment in the MainOne submarine Cable APO Orange reinforces its connectivity on the West African Coast through a major investment in the MainOne submarine Cable
APO: GE Launches World’s First 6B Repowering Gas Turbine Solution APO GE Launches World’s First 6B Repowering Gas Turbine Solution
APO: Ringier Africa’s media & marketing business venturing further into Francophone Africa APO Ringier Africa’s media & marketing business venturing further into Francophone Africa
APO: Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award: Kenyan sports reporter Eric Njiru wins Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award APO Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award: Kenyan sports reporter Eric Njiru wins Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award
APO: Kenyan sports reporter Eric Njiru wins Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award APO Kenyan sports reporter Eric Njiru wins Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award
APO: Philips Launches Lumify, Its First App-Based Portable Ultrasound System in Africa APO Philips Launches Lumify, Its First App-Based Portable Ultrasound System in Africa



Top Articles

1 APO Angola - the times they are a changing: João Lourenço,...bullet
2 APO African Development Bank’s Board approves Policy on Non-Sovereign...bullet
3 APO Exceptional South Africa women claim top spots in pan-African...bullet
4 APO Mazars Integrates with BRJ Partners, a Ugandan Accounting Firmbullet
5 APO South Africa: Heritage Day 2018bullet
6 APO Merck Foundation to underscore their long term commitment...bullet
7 APO Deputy Minister Andries Nel to meet South Africa...bullet
8 APO International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Learning...bullet
9 APO Kenyan sports reporter Eric Njiru wins Rugby Africa...bullet
10 APO Ecobank announce Winners of 2018 Fintech Challengebullet

APO

The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO South Africa Government Prioritises Intra-African Trade – Director-General October
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Rescheduling of The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province oversight visit
United Nations (UN)
APO Children’s rights: United Nations Committee to review Benin, El Salvador, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritania, Niger, and Saudi Arabia and to hold a Day of General Discussion
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
APO Zimbabwe: Harare suburbs rocked by “double punch” of cholera and typhoid
X
Advertisement