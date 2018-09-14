Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Children’s rights: United Nations Committee to review Benin, El Salvador, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritania, Niger, and Saudi Arabia and to hold a Day of General Discussion


APO Children’s rights: United Nations Committee to review Benin, El Salvador, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritania, Niger, and Saudi Arabia and to hold a Day of General Discussion

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations (UN) play

United Nations (UN)

Download logo

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child will meet in Geneva from 17 September to 5 October to review children’s rights in the following countries: Benin, El Salvador, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritania, Niger, and Saudi Arabia. It will also host a special all-day event, known as Day of General Discussion, on children human rights defenders, with the participation of children.

The Committee, which is composed of 18 independent experts, monitors how the 196 States that have ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and/or its two Optional Protocols are complying with their obligations.

The sessions will be held on the following schedule in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva:

Monday, 17 September

15:00-18:00 Mauritania

Tuesday, 18 September

10:00-13:00 Mauritania

15:00-18:00 El Salvador

Wednesday, 19 September

10:00-13:00 El Salvador

Thursday, 20 September

15:00-18:00 Lao PDR

Friday, 21 September

10:00-13:00 Lao PDR

Monday, 24 September

15:00-18:00 Niger

Tuesday, 25 September

10:00-13:00 Niger

15:00-18:00 Niger (OPSC)

Wednesday, 26 September

10:00-13:00 Benin (OPSC)

15:00-18:00 Benin (OPAC)

Monday, 1 October

10:00-13:00 Saudi Arabia (OPSC)

15:00-18:00 Saudi Arabia (OPAC)

On Friday 28 September, the Committee will hold its 2018 Day of General Discussion, a special all-day public event, on the theme of “Protecting and empowering children as human rights defenders”, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Room XVII at Palais des Nations.

A Child Advisory Team supported the Committee in organizing the event, and all the discussions will be moderated by a child advisor and an adult member of the Committee. Around 300 participants are expected to attend, including numerous children human rights defenders from all regions of the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: South Africa: Rescheduling of The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province oversight visit APO South Africa: Rescheduling of The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province oversight visit
APO: Zimbabwe: Harare suburbs rocked by “double punch” of cholera and typhoid APO Zimbabwe: Harare suburbs rocked by “double punch” of cholera and typhoid
APO: South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Resolves to Discuss Report on Land Submissions next week APO South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Resolves to Discuss Report on Land Submissions next week
APO: South Africa: Committee Calls for Vibrancy of Social Development Projects APO South Africa: Committee Calls for Vibrancy of Social Development Projects
APO: The Right Mix for Every Shower Experience: Thanks to GROHE's New Shower System Euphoria SmartControl APO The Right Mix for Every Shower Experience: Thanks to GROHE's New Shower System Euphoria SmartControl
APO: African Development Bank boosts Cameroon livestock and fish farming with €84 million loan APO African Development Bank boosts Cameroon livestock and fish farming with €84 million loan



Top Articles

1 APO Mazars Integrates with BRJ Partners, a Ugandan Accounting Firmbullet
2 APO African Development Bank’s Board approves Policy on Non-Sovereign...bullet
3 APO Exceptional South Africa women claim top spots in pan-African...bullet
4 APO International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Learning project...bullet
5 APO Angola - the times they are a changing: João Lourenço,...bullet
6 APO South Africa: Heritage Day 2018bullet
7 APO Merck Foundation to underscore their long term...bullet
8 APO Deputy Minister Andries Nel to meet South Africa...bullet
9 APO South Africa: Committee Calls for Vibrancy of Social...bullet
10 APO Africa Oil Week 2018 announces partnership with...bullet

APO

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank releases new tool to assess resilience and fragility in countries
 
APO Response to published article, headlined "Zimbabwe businessman's death exposes South Africa's murky world of pension funds" dated 01 September 2018
Business Insider
APO How Djibouti like Zambia is about to loose its port to China
African Innovation Foundation (AIF)
APO African Innovation Foundation (AIF)’s top 10 nominees announced for the prestigious US$185 000 Innovation Prize for Africa 2018 awards
X
Advertisement