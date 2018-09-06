Clickatell Transact Enables United Bank for Africa (UBA) to launch Chat Banking (Leo) on WhatsApp in Nigeria

news

Clickatell (www.Clickatell.com/products/transact), an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution provider, is proud to announce that United Bank for Africa (UBA) will be going live with their Chat Banking solution – Leo on WhatsApp.

In a first for Nigeria, customers can now conduct their favorite banking activities in a secure and convenient manner, by communicating with their bank in a verified WhatsApp chat. This capability is made possible through Clickatell Transact’s .Control platform integrated with the WhatsApp Business API.

The .Control platform for Chat Banking allows banks to roll out commonly used banking activities like checking balances, money transfer and purchasing digital products and services across popular communication channels like USSD and now WhatsApp. The platform offers flexibility, reliability, fraud and risk management for banks and a convenient on demand banking capability for consumers wherever they are.

Nigeria is recognized as ground zero for global financial inclusion with a rapid accelerating move from the informal economy to the formal sector. A Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) survey, “EFInA Access to Financial Services 2016 Survey”, assessed that 48.6%, or 46.9 million Nigerians, of the adult population are now formally served by banks or similar. The introduction of Chat Banking from Clickatell is accelerating the banking adoption curve by eliminating the business and operational overhead required to roll out convenience banking across popular communication channels and in different countries.

The ground-breaking banking platform launches in Nigeria with UBA. Consumers will be able to conduct their banking activities on WhatsApp and USSD with additional channels slated for 2019. Clickatell Transact is proud to be a market leader with the launch of this innovative solution, aimed at improving consumer experience, creating financial inclusion and amplifying technological advancement in the banking industry.

Speaking about the launch of Leo on WhatsApp, Kennedy Uzoka, Group Managing Director, said: “Our customers are at the heart of our business and we as a bank, are never relenting in matching our words with equal action. In today’s fast paced world with demands for quick responses, our aim is to make banking seamless and effortless for our millions of existing and potential customers.”

Also speaking on the launch of Leo on WhatsApp, Group Head of UBA’s Online Banking, Mr Austine Abolusoro, stated “United Bank for Africa is a technology-driven institution with vast knowledge in the business that we do and Leo, being a tested dependable and intelligent personality, will replicate on WhatsApp, the success it has experienced on the Facebook Messenger platform. It is a solution that is from the customer’s standpoint, easy to use by anyone regardless of your demography.”

“Clickatell’s mission is to help its clients be on the forefront with not just innovative services, but also operationally reliable and scalable products which offers convenient services for their customers. With the introduction of our .Control platform and integration with WhatsApp we are firmly supporting our clients putting their consumers first” said Jeppe Dorff, Managing Director & Executive Vice President of Clickatell’s Transact division.

“It’s been an exceptional journey with our clients and it’s clear that they are committed to providing the best experience for their customers anywhere, anytime. We are building on the exceptional momentum we have seen in Africa and have an exciting roster of banks going live with the Transact platform across Africa in the coming quarters”, Mr. Dorff added.

For more information on .Control , Chat Banking and Clickatell’s offerings, visit www.Clickatell.com/products/transact

or email us at ChatBanking@Clickatell.com.

Media Toolkit

External Publisher Link

www.Clickatell.com/press-center/clickatell-transact-uba-launch-chat-banking-whatsapp/

Clickatell Transact (www.Clickatell.com/products/transact) and our clients, are proud to be market leaders with the launch of this innovative solution, aimed at substantially improving consumer experience, rapidly creating financial inclusion and amplifying technological advancement in the industry.