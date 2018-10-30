Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Committee says legislation must be drafted to regulate Churches

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Women in the Presidency has suggested that legislation is needed to regulate those churches operating outside the law. The committee was briefed by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) on the commercialisation of religion and the abuse and exploitation of people’s belief systems.

The committee said regulations and peer review mechanism as proposed by the CRL Rights Commission will not work in the current system within which the religious sector operates. The committee was of the view that religious leaders will not be able to regulate themselves. While a peer review mechanism has advantages, it will not work in this case, as the church works on a system of forgiveness. A much more stringent system must be devised.

In light of the religious sector’s failure to regulate themselves, the committee called on government to tighten legislation and to close churches, where necessary. Members of the committee said religious leaders have failed to take a stand against what has been happening in the churches, including the sexual abuse that takes place.

The committee welcomed the public participation process, which will be undertaken by the commission. Members of the committee said the commission needs to engage with schools to educate and create awareness on the matter.

The committee called on the CRL Rights Commission to enforce its mandate, which is to conduct legislative intervention, including to make, prepare recommendations and submit to relevant departments. However, any intervention must be done within the confines of the Constitution, bearing in mind that it enshrines freedom of religion for all South Africans.

Nonetheless, the growing problem of abuse within some churches must be dealt with. The committee recommends a religious act, a registration with a council within a regulatory framework and provision for a complaints procedure.

Furthermore, municipalities must enforce by-laws and prevent churches from operating in areas that are not demarcated for religious services. Implementing and enforcing by-laws can be done immediately to shut down churches.

The committee also suggested that the South African Revenue Services (Sars) should ensure the collection of church revenues.

Responding to questions, the Chairperson for the CRL Rights Commission, Ms Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, said the commission is underfunded, which makes it difficult to conduct public education and awareness programmes.

As for Sars collecting revenue, Ms Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said the commission is engaging with Sars and looking into the possibility of a unit focusing on the religious sector.

The committee commended the CRL Rights Commission’s for its work, undertaken in difficult circumstances.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: USA Joins Partners and Representatives from 12 Countries for Nutrition and Sick Child Conference in Accra APO USA Joins Partners and Representatives from 12 Countries for Nutrition and Sick Child Conference in Accra
APO: Africa Internship Academy (AIA) Graduate Internship Program November 2018 in Accra, Ghana APO Africa Internship Academy (AIA) Graduate Internship Program November 2018 in Accra, Ghana
APO: First Bank of Nigeria and Clickatell Drive Financial Inclusion in Nigeria using WhatsApp APO First Bank of Nigeria and Clickatell Drive Financial Inclusion in Nigeria using WhatsApp
APO: agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2018: The 5th edition on 20 to 22 November for the first time in Abidjan APO agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2018: The 5th edition on 20 to 22 November for the first time in Abidjan
APO: Oranto Petroleum inks Agreement, Prepares to Enter Niger Republic APO Oranto Petroleum inks Agreement, Prepares to Enter Niger Republic
APO: African Development Bank rolls out programme to boost climate risk financing and insurance for African countries APO African Development Bank rolls out programme to boost climate risk financing and insurance for African countries



Top Articles

1 APO The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's visit to Ghanabullet
2 APO Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) into Africa rises, and Morocco...bullet
3 APO MARTINENGO MILESTONES: “Two months of counter-piracy operations”bullet
4 APO New satellite data reveals the world’s largest air pollution...bullet
5 APO Freshworks Launches “Freddy”: an AI Engine to enrich...bullet
6 APO Habitat for Humanity finds Housing Microfinance helps...bullet
7 APO South Africa sends condolences to Indonesia following...bullet
8 APO New Protea Hotel by Marriott opens in Loftus Park,...bullet
9 APO African Development Bank rolls out programme to...bullet
10 APO Win the official referee’s jersey from the Rugby...bullet

APO

Foreign Policy Blogs
APO Angola’s Story of Politically Exposed Persons and Debt Traps (by Fadi A. Haddadin)
African Leadership Academy (ALA)
APO Women Shine at the 2018 Anzisha Prize Awards
Hanergy
APO Running without charging: Hanergy Offers New Solar-powered Express Delivery Cars to China’s Top Delivery Companies
API Events
APO Funding the key to unlocking Nigerian Hotel Pipeline
X
Advertisement