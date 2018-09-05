Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Committees meets with Former Steinhoff CEO, Mr Markus Jooste


APO Committees meets with Former Steinhoff CEO, Mr Markus Jooste

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Standing Committees on Finance; the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa); the Portfolio Committees on Trade and Industry and; the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration met with the former Chief Executive Officer of Steinhoff, Mr Markus Jooste.

Today’s meeting is the fourth meeting held this year by the committees on the Steinhoff matter.

Mr Jooste’s overall statement and responses to questions made out that he was not aware of any financial irregularities, has done no wrong and cannot be held personally responsible for the collapse of Steinhoff shares.

The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, Mr Yunus Carrim, said the committees felt that Mr Jooste could have been far more forthcoming and answered questions more precisely without incriminating himself or undermining his right to a fair trial in a court of law or a fair inquiry by a regulatory body. He said that, in a way, by not being open, Mr Jooste suggested he has much to hide.

“His account to Parliament reinforces our call that the regulatory bodies and other state agencies should act swiftly and more decisively to deal with those who did wrong at Steinhoff,” said Mr Carrim.

Mr Carrim said they recognised the complex and global nature of corporate scandals such as Steinhoff’s and the huge amount of forensic and other investigative work necessary to establish exactly what happened and who is responsible for precisely what failure, but surely there should be more progress, 10 months after the collapse of the Steinhoff shares.

“More can and needs to be done,” said Mr Carrim.

Mr Carrim said they also believe there needs to be far more concerted cooperation between the relevant state agencies in our country and Germany, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

The committees’ particular concern remains the poor performance of the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, and strongly believe that they need more forensic, auditing and other technical skills to effectively fulfil their responsibilities in regard to Steinhoff.

“While there is considerable focus on public sector corruption at present, the private sector usually goes scot-free. We need to decisively deal with private sector corruption. After all, in most cases of public sector corruption there is a private sector hand at work,” said Mr Carrim.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Ecobank Nigeria’s new Managing Director reconfirms Customer-Centricity in Ecobank’s Flagship Affiliate - Nigeria APO Ecobank Nigeria’s new Managing Director reconfirms Customer-Centricity in Ecobank’s Flagship Affiliate - Nigeria
APO: Profiling Angola: A Status Update APO Profiling Angola: A Status Update
APO: Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and Answer Session in The National Council of Provinces APO Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and Answer Session in The National Council of Provinces
APO: High Court of England & Wales restrains Djibouti’s port company from terminating joint venture with DP world APO High Court of England & Wales restrains Djibouti’s port company from terminating joint venture with DP world
APO: South Africa: Environmental Affairs Committee Resolves to Summon Minister Edna Molewa APO South Africa: Environmental Affairs Committee Resolves to Summon Minister Edna Molewa
APO: South Africa: Home Affairs Sets Dates for Hearings on Gupta Naturalisation APO South Africa: Home Affairs Sets Dates for Hearings on Gupta Naturalisation



Top Articles

1 APO The trade of illegal weapons implicates senior government officials...bullet
2 APO South Africa’s water future on the map at World Water Week 2018bullet
3 APO South African Revenue Service (SARS) releases trade statistics...bullet
4 APO Africa: Spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner...bullet
5 APO Home Affairs sets dates for hearings on Gupta Naturalisationbullet
6 APO South Africa: Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)...bullet
7 APO South Africa: Minister Masutha to brief media on the...bullet
8 APO South Africa: Water efficiency now part of the Green...bullet
9 APO South Africa: Remarks by Minister of Science and...bullet
10 APO Belgium invests more than 9 million EUR in...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Committee on Financial Management of Parliament Elects Dr Motshekga as Co-Chairperson
United Nations (UN)
APO Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
APO Libya: Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties - August 2018
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Select Committee on Finance Receives Briefing from City of Cape Town on Alignment of Integrated Development Plan to National Development Plan