Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency


APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations (UN) play

United Nations (UN)

Congolese nationals forced back across the border to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after being expelled from neighbouring Angola, “are returning to a desperate situation,” a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Geneva, the spokesperson said that the agency is concerned by a “fast-developing humanitarian situation in the Kasai region” of the DRC, where the situation is already fragile: around 200,000 people have arrived over the last two weeks.
The mass population movement follows the Angolan Government’s decision to expel Congolese migrants, many of whom were working in the informal mining sector in the northeast of the country.
The deadline for expulsion expired Monday and, within some areas of Angola, there have been reports of violent clashes between migrants and law enforcement agents. Thousands have been arriving at the border, where complaints have included sexual violence and harassment, bodily frisking and theft of belongings – at the hands of security forces on both sides of the border.
The prospects for the returnees are bleak: they have limited means to travel to their home regions, in an area hit by recent conflict and destruction, and where ethnic tensions are still high.
The UNHCR spokesperson reported over-crowding in the town of Kamako in Kasai Province, on the Angola border, with people staying overnight outdoors, in host families, church compounds, and on the streets.
The spokesperson pointed out that mass expulsions are contrary to country obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and that the Agency is asking Angola and DRC to work together to ensure a safe and orderly population movement, and to respect the human rights of those affected.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: 50 000 Jobs sustained through the Workplace Challenge Programme APO 50 000 Jobs sustained through the Workplace Challenge Programme
APO: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General On Nigeria APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General On Nigeria
APO: Governor General of Canada to visit Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Nigeria APO Governor General of Canada to visit Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Nigeria
APO: President Ramaphosa receives Interim Report on Inquiry into South African Revenue Service (SARS) APO President Ramaphosa receives Interim Report on Inquiry into South African Revenue Service (SARS)
APO: Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South Africa’s preparations for Climate Change COP 24 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South Africa’s preparations for Climate Change COP 24
APO: Somalia’s first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exhibition opens in Mogadishu APO Somalia’s first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exhibition opens in Mogadishu



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO The International Writing Program Women’s Creative Mentorship...bullet
3 APO UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform in Egyptbullet
4 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and...bullet
5 APO Governor General of Canada to visit Burkina Faso, Côte...bullet
6 APO Natural ingredients sector can accelerate inclusive...bullet
7 APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for...bullet
8 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
9 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South...bullet
10 APO Department of International Relations and...bullet

APO

Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
APO Future population and political instability risk trends in Africa
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
APO Nigeria: Health worker Hauwa Mohammed Liman executed in captivity
United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office
APO Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion speech at UK-Ghana Investment Summit
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete convenes the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Geneva on the Sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU)
X
Advertisement