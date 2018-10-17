Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency


APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations (UN) play

United Nations (UN)

Speaking at a media briefing in Geneva, the spokesperson said that the agency is concerned by a “fast-developing humanitarian situation in the Kasai region” of the DRC, where the situation is already fragile: around 200,000 people have arrived over the last two weeks.
The mass population movement follows the Angolan Government’s decision to expel Congolese migrants, many of whom were working in the informal mining sector in the northeast of the country.
The deadline for expulsion expired Monday and, within some areas of Angola, there have been reports of violent clashes between migrants and law enforcement agents. Thousands have been arriving at the border, where complaints have included sexual violence and harassment, bodily frisking and theft of belongings – at the hands of security forces on both sides of the border.
The prospects for the returnees are bleak: they have limited means to travel to their home regions, in an area hit by recent conflict and destruction, and where ethnic tensions are still high.
The UNHCR spokesperson reported over-crowding in the town of Kamako in Kasai Province, on the Angola border, with people staying overnight outdoors, in host families, church compounds, and on the streets.
The spokesperson pointed out that mass expulsions are contrary to country obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and that the Agency is asking Angola and DRC to work together to ensure a safe and orderly population movement, and to respect the human rights of those affected.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: The European Investment Bank (EIB) reinforces its support to Egypt: EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in the Nile Delta APO The European Investment Bank (EIB) reinforces its support to Egypt: EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in the Nile Delta
APO: The Secretary-General — Message on World Food Day 16 October 2018 APO The Secretary-General — Message on World Food Day 16 October 2018
APO: Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who qualifies to the Gold Cup 2019 APO Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who qualifies to the Gold Cup 2019
APO: Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby Games 2018 APO Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby Games 2018
APO: Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages APO Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages
APO: Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellow APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellow



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform in Egyptbullet
3 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
4 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and...bullet
5 APO Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby...bullet
6 APO Governor General of Canada to visit Burkina Faso, Côte...bullet
7 APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for...bullet
8 APO Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to...bullet
9 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to...bullet
10 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with...bullet

APO

Royal Norwegian Embassy in Cairo
APO International day of the girl takeover
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO 50 000 Jobs sustained through the Workplace Challenge Programme
United Nations (UN)
APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General On Nigeria
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO President Ramaphosa receives Interim Report on Inquiry into South African Revenue Service (SARS)
X
Advertisement