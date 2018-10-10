Consular Camp to be held in Kisumu (13th-14th October 2018)

news

The High Commission of India, Nairobi intends to organize a Consular Camp in Kisumu on 13th-14th October 2018 (0900-1500 hours). Interested applicants, those who have not registered with this Mission already, may register their names on or before 10th October 2018 by 1500 hours by providing following details to this Mission on cons.nairobi@mea.gov.in with the subject- “Registration for Consular Camp in Kisumu”:

S.No. Name of Applicant Type of Service Required Passport No. Contact No. Valid email address

2. This Mission will send a confirmation email to the applicant by allotting time slot and venue. No application shall be accepted from third parties in any circumstances.